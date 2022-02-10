Global Ethylene Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Leading Players - ExxonMobil, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, AkzoNobel, Borealis AG, Mitsui Chemicals

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Market (By Production Capacity & Demand): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethylene demand is forecasted to reach 202.9 million tonnes in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 3.28%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026.
Factors such as an upsurge in sales of consumer goods, a growing gardening industry, escalating rate of packaging, rising consumption of alcoholic beverages and surging urbanization would drive the growth of the market.
However, the market growth would be challenged by fluctuations in ethylene prices, the hazardous effects of ethylene oxide and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include the rising production capacity of ethylene dichloride, the growing petrochemical industry and increasing demand for bio-based polyethylene.
The global ethylene market is highly focused and concentrated on the production of polyethylene. The majority of the ethylene produced is used for the development of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) due to the growing demand from various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, packaging and others.
Further, ethylene oxide is another major component that is derived from ethylene, which is likely to hold a significant share in the global market in the coming years.
Scope of the report
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global ethylene market with the potential impact of COVID-19.
- The major regional markets (The U.S., China, Middle East & North Africa, Europe and ROW) have been analyzed.
- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ExxonMobil, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, AkzoNobel, Borealis AG, Mitsui Chemicals) are also presented in detail.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Major Uses of Ethylene
1.3 Types of Ethylene Production Process
1.4 Key Chemicals Based on Ethylene
1.5 Ethylene Value Chain
2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact on Economic Growth
2.2 Impact on Vehicle Production
2.3 Impact on Construction Industry
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Ethylene Production Capacity
3.2 Global Ethylene Production Capacity Forecast
3.3 Global Ethylene Production Capacity by Region
3.4 Global Ethylene Demand
3.5 Global Ethylene Demand Forecast
3.6 Global Ethylene Demand by Application
3.6.1 Global Ethylene Demand for Polyethylene Production
3.6.2 Global Ethylene Demand Forecast for Polyethylene Production
3.6.3 Global Ethylene Demand for Ethylene Oxide Production
3.6.4 Global Ethylene Demand Forecast for Ethylene Oxide Production
3.6.5 Global Ethylene Demand for Ethylene Dichloride Production
3.6.6 Global Ethylene Demand Forecast for Ethylene Dichloride Production
4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 The U.S.
4.1.1 The U.S. Ethylene Production Capacity
4.1.2 The U.S. Ethylene Production Capacity Forecast
4.2 China
4.2.1 China Ethylene Production Capacity
4.2.2 China Ethylene Production Capacity Forecast
4.2.3 China Ethylene Demand
4.2.4 China Ethylene Demand Forecast
4.2.5 China Ethylene Demand by Application
4.2.6 China Ethylene Demand for Polyethylene Production
4.2.7 China Ethylene Demand Forecast for Polyethylene Production
4.2.8 China Ethylene Demand for Ethylene Oxide Production
4.2.9 China Ethylene Demand Forecast for Ethylene Oxide Production
4.2.10 China Ethylene Demand for Styrene Production
4.2.11 China Ethylene Demand Forecast for Styrene Production
4.2.12 China Ethylene Demand for PVC Production
4.2.13 China Ethylene Demand Forecast for PVC Production
4.3 Middle East & North Africa
4.3.1 Middle East & North Africa Ethylene Production Capacity
4.3.2 Middle East & North Africa Ethylene Production Capacity Forecast
4.4 Europe
4.4.1 Europe Ethylene Production Capacity
4.4.1 Europe Ethylene Production Capacity Forecast
4.5 ROW
4.5.1 ROW Ethylene Production Capacity
4.5.2 ROW Ethylene Production Capacity Forecast
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Upsurge in the Sales of Consumer Goods
5.1.2 Growing Gardening Industry
5.1.3 Escalating Rate of Packaging
5.1.4 Rising Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages
5.1.5 Surging Urbanization
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Rising Production Capacity of Ethylene Dichloride
5.2.2 Growing Petrochemical Industry
5.2.3 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Polyethylene
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Fluctuations in Ethylene Prices
5.3.2 Hazardous Effect of Ethylene Oxide
5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison
7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies
- AkzoNobel
- BASF SE
- Borealis AG
- ExxonMobil
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
