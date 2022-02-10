The interactive patient engagement solutions market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2022–2027

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228549/?utm_source=GNW





The positive results of interactive patient engagement solutions are widespread in reducing medical costs. Nursing was at the forefront of achieving these results and was one of the first users of healthcare IT to feature interactive patient involvement. With hospitals increasingly generating revenue outlooks for solution providers in the interactive patient engagement market, healthcare systems relentlessly focus on improving patient outcomes. The role of patient involvement in promoting patient loyalty in a hospital environment is key to driving the use of such systems in the market for interactive patient involvement solutions.



KEY POINTS



• Technology development continues to transform the consumer health experience through the platforms that provide flexible and customizable communications with multiple modalities, such as SMS texts, downloadable apps, interactive voice output (IVR), or patient portals, make it easy for patients to access, eventually benefit the interactive patients engagement accessibility solutions in the market.

• Access to the patient portal may improve patient engagement and change the way healthcare is delivered, healthcare improvements are associated with specific portals, such as the use of secure messages as a patient-provider and patient access to test results propel the growth of the interactive patient engagement solutions market.



FACTORS IMPACTING THE GROWTH OF THE MARKET



• The Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries to Offer High-Growth Potential

• Technological Advancements in IPE Solutions and New Product Launches

• Paradigm Shift Towards Patient Education for Clinical Efficiency

• Growth in Medical Tourism

• Advances in Telehealth & Telemedicine Technology Encouraging Adoption of PES

• Government Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of HCIT Solutions

• Increasing Number Of mHealth Applications

• Growing Hospitalization Rate Owing to the Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases



THIS RESEARCH REPORT INCLUDE A DETAILED ANALYSIS BY:



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Technology advancements have facilitated new ways of patient engagement. The proliferation of electronic health recording systems and mobile technology in care facilities offers the opportunity to use technology to increase engagement. Patients receive more patient-centric care, have a higher level of trust with their doctor, a better relationship, and more trust and increased patient engagement is positively correlated with reduced overall spending and reduced litigation against healthcare professionals experience the top-line growth in the market.

• A web-based out-patient portal helps patients manage their health by giving them access to their medical information, scheduling appointments, tracking medications, and communicating with doctors and care team members. Although early studies usually relied on survey data, using data from the health portal application, systematically investigated patient use of the out-patient portal and how patients interact with the tool.



Market Segmentation by Type



• In-Patient

• Out-Patient



Market Segmentation by Product



• In-Room Television

• Interactive Beside Terminal

• Tablets

• Other



Market Segmentation by Application



• Health Management

• Patient Education

• Social Management/Entertainment

• Other Applications



Market Segmentation by End-Users



• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Settings

• Other



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors, especially giant players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Thereby gaining traction among end-users in the interactive patient engagement solutions market.

• Epic partnered with Intelliguard to develop an interface to integrate its wireless medication management tracking technology and estimated at least 40% of the US population had medical data stored in Epic's EHR, and this implementation is for the further improvisation on the interface, thereby developing a healthy interactive patients engagement in the market.



PROMINENT VENDORS



• Epic Systems

• GetWellNetwork

• Sentrics

• Sonifi Health



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS



• Aceso Interactive

• Advantech

• ARBOR Technology

• Barco

• Buddy Healthcare

• BEWATEC ConnectedCare

• ClinicAll

• Globestar Systems

• DMF Systems

• eVideon

• Healthcare Information (HCI)

• HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions

• Hospedia

• I3 Solutions

• J2 Interactive

• Lincor

• MDM Commercial

• pCare

• PDi Communication Systems

• ResMed

• TeleHealth Services

• The Access Group

• Vocera Communications



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America captured a dominant position in the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better adoption of digital healthcare with the latest advancements in HCIT is the primary factor for its high market share in the global interactive patients engagement solutions market.

• The adoption rate of advanced HCIT technologies in healthcare is emerging in APAC. Less awareness about technologies, lack of patient education and high implementation costs are challenging factors for the key market players to invest in adopting new technologies to accelerate the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the size of the interactive patients engagement solutions market and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. Who are the key players in the interactive patient engagement solutions market?

3. What are the major growth factors that drive the interactive patient engagement solutions market?

4. Which segment dominates the highest market share in the interactive patient engagement solutions market?

5. What are the new legislations included in the health IT Government article undertaken to improve the adoption of the patient engagement solutions?

