Global Autonomous Ships Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Application, Solution, Fuel Type, Propulsion Type, End-use and Geography

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Ships Market (2021-2026) by Type, Application, Solution, Fuel Type, Propulsion Type, End-Use & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Autonomous Ships Market is estimated to be USD 8.54 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.74 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.75%.
Market Dynamics
Autonomous ships refer to the ships that are remote-built ships where the remote control mechanism performs operations. Autonomous requires high-quality systems and reliable communication systems that work with connectivity, control algorism, and sensor technology. Rapid urbanization and digitization and development of next-generation autonomous vessels, rise in the investment in autonomous projects, and increasing acceptance of automated systems to reduce human errors are factors driving the demand of the market segment.
However, cost-intensive customization of marine automation systems and concerns regarding vulnerability associated with cyber threats and lack of skilled personnel to operate marine automation systems are restraining factors for the market's growth.
The Global Autonomous Ships Market is segmented by Type, Application, Solution, Fuel Type, Propulsion Type, End-Use & Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Limited, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Maritime AS, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Saab AB, Totem Plus Ltd., Wartsila OYJ ABP, Spotify Technology S.A., Airbus S.E., Kongsberg Gruppen A.S.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited, Rh Marine, Sea Machines Robotics, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of M.E.A.)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Autonomous Ships Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rapid Urbanization and Digitization and Development of Next-Generation Autonomous Vessels
4.1.2 Rise in the Investment in the Autonomous Projects
4.1.3 Increasing Acceptance of Automated Systems to Reduce Human Errors
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Vulnerability Associated with Cyber Threats
4.2.2 Cost-Intensive Customization of Marine Automation Systems
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Advancement in Sensor Technologies for Improved Navigation Systems
4.3.2 Rising Trend of Complete Automation in the Transport Sector
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate Marine Automation Systems
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Insulated Water Bottles in Developing Economies
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fully Autonomous
6.3 Partially Autonomous
6.4 Remote Operations
7 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial
7.3 Military
7.4 Security
8 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Systems
8.2.1 Communications & Connectivity
8.2.2 Intelligent Awareness Systems
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Fleet Management Software
8.3.2 Data Analysis Software
8.3.3 Artificial Intelligence
8.4 Structures
9 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Fuel Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Carbon Neutral Fuels
9.3 L.N.G., Electric
9.4 Heavy Fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel
10 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Propulsion Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fully Electric
10.3 Hybrid
11 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By End Use
11.1 Introduction
11.2 LineFit
11.3 Retrofit
12 Global Autonomous Ships Market, By Geography
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 I.G.R. Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 ABB Limited
14.2 Continental AG
14.3 Denso Corporation
14.4 General Electric Company
14.5 Honeywell International Inc.
14.6 Kongsberg Maritime AS
14.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation
14.8 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.
14.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.10 Saab AB
14.11 Totem Plus Ltd.
14.12 Vigor Industrial L.L.C.
14.13 Wartsila OYJ ABP
14.14 Spotify Technology S.A.
14.15 Airbus SE
14.16 D.N.V. GL
14.17 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
14.18 Northrop Grumman Corporation
14.19 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited
14.20 Siemens
14.21 A.S.V. Global
14.22 Rh Marine
14.23 Sea Machines Robotics
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5qv0g
