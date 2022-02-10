Worldwide Space Mining Industry to 2026 - Advancement in Space Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Mining Market (2021-2026) by Phase, Asteroid, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Space Mining Market is estimated to be USD 1.32 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.74 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.19 %



Market Dynamics

The process of extracting resources and minerals from asteroids and near-Earth objects is known as space mining. The goal of space mining is similar to that of earth mining, which is the exploitation and extraction of valuable commodities and minerals. Minerals can be extracted from an asteroid or spent comet and utilized in space for building or return to Earth. Gold, iridium, silver, osmium, palladium, platinum, nickel, and aluminum are examples of these resources or raw materials.



The factors projected to fuel the growth of the asteroid mining market include ongoing and upcoming space mining missions, increased private stakeholder investments in space mining firms, and the adoption of 3D printing technology in asteroid mining. Furthermore, several dangers related to asteroids mining impede market expansion. Moreover, factors such as an increase in government attempts to develop rules for asteroid mining and the adoption of In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) practices in space research are projected to provide profitable prospects for the industry. Furthermore, increased collaborations, mergers, and partnerships amongst significant players in the global space mining and space technology market are likely to open up new growth prospects in the future years.



However, the high cost of mining and Technical challenges hamper the market's growth.



The Global Space Mining Market is segmented based on Phase, Asteroid, Application, and Geography.



