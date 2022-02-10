The topical scar treatment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2022–2027

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Topical Scar Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228555/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the period 2022–2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS



In topical scar treatment, Keloid scars are more common in Asian, African, and UK countries that highly demand the treatments. The increasing number of burn injuries in those regions drives the market growth. Burn injuries are the major factor that causes scar contracture, which drives the demand for scar treatments. Topical scar treatment products such as gel and silicone scar sheets are the best product solutions that reduce scar appearance. Changing the preference of people from offline to online shopping has positively impacted the sale of topical scar treatment products by the e-commerce platform, thereby boosting the market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the topical scar treatment market.



• Changing concern about better face/ skin appearance

• Increasing cases of keloids scars & scars appearance induced injuries

• Increasing the use of OTC scar treatment products for home use

• Increasing Prevalence of Burn Injuries and Rising Demand for Burn Scar Treatments

• High demand for Acne Scar Removal by Teenager & Adult Age Group

• Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures & Accidental Cases

• High Demand for Silicone-Based Products for Scar's Treatments



The report considers the present scenario of the topical scar treatment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



TOPICAL SCAR TREATMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



• Scar Type

• Form

• Distribution Channels

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The acne scar type segment accounted for around 34% of the market share in the global topical scar treatment market and with a growth rate of around 5% CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of acne in adults and teens leaves a scar appearance, which influences the demand for topical scar treatment products in the market.

• The increasing adult and teenage population and rising pollution induced acne's appearance on the human face, leading to the atrophic scar's appearance. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of raised scars derives the demand for acne scars topical treatment products in the market.



Market Segmentation by Scar Type



• Keloids Scars and Hypertrophic Scars

• Acne Scars

• Contracture Scars



Market Segmentation by Form



• Gel

• Scar Sheets

• Others



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels



• Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

• Online Sales Channel

• Other Distribution Channels

• Supermarket and Hypermarket

• Wellness Centers



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America is one of the leading countries by economy and healthcare concern that drives the application of rate of topical scar treatment products. On the other hand, several manufacturers are available in the region, which will boost the market growth.

• According to Global Times, around 15 million licensed procedures of plastic surgeries were done in China in 2017 and approximately 20 million in 2018. The increasing number of cosmetic surgeries leave a scar appearance. Even the smaller scar appearance on facial surfaces drives the demand for scar reduction treatments to better the market growth.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

• Turkey

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Perrigo acquired two scar treatment product manufacturers such as Tracxn and HRA Pharma. HRA pharma brand product Mederma is one of the leading products in the topical scar treatment market, and it is highly suggested by dermatologists. Mederma is one of the high-sale products for scar treatment in the international market.



PROMINENT VENDORS



• Perrigo Company Plc

• HRA Pharma

• Molnlycke Healthcare AB

• Newmedical Technology

• Alliance Pharma

• Smith+Nephew



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS



• Aroamas LLC

• Biodermis

• Implus (Spenco)

• Genomma Lab Internacional

• Revitol Corporation

• Eucare Pharmaceuticals

• Galderma

• Integra LifeSciences

• Johnson & Johnson

• Loreal

• Mylan N.V.

• Murud Inc

• Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc.

• Pharmaxis Ltd

• Rejuvaskin

• Re'equil

• Sientra

• SkinKraft

• The Menarini Group

• Terez & Honor

• Promore Pharma



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the topical scar treatment market?

2. Which region holds the highest share in the topical scar treatment market?

3. Who are the key players in the topical scar treatment market?

4. What are the major factors driving the growth of the topical scar treatment market?

5. What are the key trends in the topical scar treatment market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228555/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________