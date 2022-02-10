The virtual rehabilitation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.43% during the period 2022–2027

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtual Rehabilitation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228560/?utm_source=GNW

Virtual rehabilitation makes it easy for the patient to interact with cognitive rehabilitation activities with the Exergame exercises, which improve executive function in older adults. According to Physiopedia, about 20% of subjects do not recover the use of the upper limb. Most 65-85% of patients undergo a partial recovery after a stroke. Such interventions are expected to be cured with virtual rehabilitation. Thereby, the market is driven by the decreasing cost and improved accessibility to the technology and the growth in the expertise of virtual rehabilitation researchers and practitioners.



• Interactive Medical Rehabilitation Aid or Interactive Medical Rehabilitation Assist is a digital platform that uses motion tracking sensors to provide physical therapy treatment and enhance patient compliance, thereby benefiting market growth.

• The MIRA (Medical Interactive Rehabilitation Aid Platform) was created to turn physical rehabilitation exercises into video games. The platform offers a set of motion-based medical games operated by a special video camera, the Microsoft Kinect, suitable for hospital and home use. The interactive medical assistance game applies to this group of patients and can be integrated into rehabilitation programs for adolescent shoulder instability, eventually driving the market for virtual rehabilitation.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the virtual rehabilitation market.



• Penetration of HMDs in Healthcare

• Growing Awareness about Medical Interactive Recovery Assistant

• Increasing Role of Connected Devices in Healthcare

• Increasing Adoption of Assistance Devices and Prosthetic Devices

• Surge in Online Consultation

• The High investments in the VR market



VIRTUAL REHABILITATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



• Type

• End-User

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• VR-based physical rehabilitation can induce successful treatment protocol adherence as a human-supervised protocol due to real-time multisensory capabilities. Multisensory, auditory, and visual feedback can convince users to exercise more through increased stimuli. IVR-based physical rehabilitation also allows increased quantitative input for both the user and the therapist.

• Neurological rehabilitation has gradually relied on computer-aided programs and, more recently, virtual reality. New techniques have been reported to improve the effectiveness of rehabilitation strategies in these situations. These include robotic-assisted training, virtual reality, functional electrical stimulation, non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) to increase the intensity and quality of neural rehabilitation and manipulate brain excitability and plasticity, and assistive technologies with new innovations fueling the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation by Type



• Physical Rehabilitation

• Neuro and Cognitive Rehabilitation

• Others



Market Segmentation by End-User



• Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals

• Rehabilitation Centers and Clinics

• Home Care Settings



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors, especially global players, need to focus on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve ability in the market. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market.

• Vendors increasing focus on enhancing technological devices to meet the needs due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the current spike in sales of the devices for the procedures.



PROMINENT VENDORS



• Brontes Processing

• Motek Medical B.V

• GestureTek Health

• Rehametrics

• EVOLV REHABILITATION TECHNOLOGIES S.L. (Virtualware)

• Motorika Medical Ltd

• Neuro Rehab VR

• LiteGait

• Doctor Kinetic

• MindMaze

• Accelerated Care Plus Corporation

• CSE Entertainment

• XRHealth (VRHealth)

• Meden-Inmed

• Euleria S.R.L.

• Saebo Inc.

• Rehab-Robotics

• BO&BO

• Tyromotion Gmbh



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Increased government from North America support in the form of incentives along with increased outsourcing of products is predicted to accelerate the footprint of virtual reality in the healthcare market during the forecast period. Growing healthcare infrastructure and various rehabilitation support policies are also expected to contribute to the market growth in North America.

• Virtual reality Europe is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 35% in the coming years. While the Nordic and Western European countries have traditionally been the largest outsourcing markets, Central and Eastern Europe are appearing as promising markets for partnerships with nearby suppliers.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



