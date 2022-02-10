Global Marketing Automation Market Report 2021: Focus on Growth Opportunities for Vendors - Powering Businesses Post COVID-19

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marketing Automation Powers Businesses Post COVID-19 , 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report aims to decode the benefits and role of MAS in sales enablement for organizations. The study will also focus on growth opportunities for vendors and offer commentary on some key players in the market.
The study also touches upon the correlation between MAS and customer experience. The key technologies (also covered in the report) transforming the MAS market globally include NLP, smart workflows, and robotic process automation.
The pandemic has been an essential influence for the increase in digital marketing among B-to-B and B-to-C companies. There has been an explosion in advertising on over-the-top (OTT) channels. Companies are embracing organic social media interactions and focusing on the omnichannel approach to the customer journey. With so many people on digital platforms all the time, marketers have an inherent understanding that digital is king. Even after the pandemic, most of their focus should be on online channels. Offline channels are now less important.
A marketing automation solution (MAS) comprises platforms that automate marketing and sales activities to drive revenue growth and empower organizations to make data-driven decisions on both online and offline channels.
MASs either integrate with third-party customer relationship management (CRM) systems or have native CRMs built-in. MASs create campaigns and workflows for social media, email marketing, and websites. MAS use is increasing globally, but companies still face some internal challenges. Organizations are still concerned with security, how effective a MAS will be, the investment decision versus hiring more labour, and the fit that a MAS will have in their IT infrastructure.
A MAS includes the following 4 functions:
- Lead management
- Sales enablement
- Campaign management
- Marketing analytics and measurement
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Marketing Automation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Solution Overview
- Introduction to Marketing Automation
- Marketing Automation Pyramid - Different Parts that Come Together to Make Market Automation Work
- Must Have Marketing Automation Software Features
- Key Benefits of Marketing Automation Solutions
- Stages Through Which A Marketing Automation Software Helps
- Impact of Using Marketing Automation Tools
- Insights About the Usage Of Marketing Automation Solutions
- Key Business Goals
- Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment
- Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions
- Key Reasons for Investing in AI
- Focus Areas for Marketing Automation Vendors for Next 3 Years
Market Environment - Key Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers for Marketing Automation
- Growth Restraints for Marketing Automation
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Marketing Automation Solutions
- Key Marketing Automation Players in Competition
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Revenue Attribution Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Marketing Automation for Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3: Chatbots and Machine Learning in Marketing Automation
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hrk2v
