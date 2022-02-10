Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022: Market will Increase from $184,982.4 Million in 2021 to Reach $296,946.4 Million by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Historically, the gift card market in Asia Pacific has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2016-2020. According to the Q4 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to reach US$205618.0 million in 2022.

Gift card market in 2021 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2022.



Gift card industry in Asia Pacific has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Asia Pacific remains strong. The gift card industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2026. The gift card market will increase from US$184982.4 million in 2021 to reach US$296946.4 million by 2026.



With the rising demand and favorable regulatory framework, the Asia-Pacific gift card market remained most attractive for global gift cards companies to expand their businesses in this region in 2021. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions along with fundraising activities increased in the gift card industry in the last four to six quarters.



Global gift card players are launching their services in China to expand consumer base

As the demand for gift cards continues to grow in China, global gift cards players are also considering to launch their services in the country and gaining market share for themselves in the largest internet economy.

In October 2021, Prezzee, an Australia-based gift card firm, announced its expansion plan outside of Australia, the United States, and Europe, where it currently operates. The company is also planning a public issue in Australia and considering broadening its growth plan. According to the company, it intends to launch the company's services in China and other Asian countries. In Australia, the firm is projected to process more than AUD$1 billion in corporate and retail cards in its 2022 fiscal year.

The publisher expects the entry of global players such as Prezzee to further intensify competition and growth of the gift card market in China over the next four to eight quarters.



Government owned-businesses are launching gift card programs to expand their market share in India

The gifting industry in India is one the biggest globally, with billions of dollars being spent each year on physical gifts in the country. Consequently, to promote cashless ways of gifting and to expand the gift card market, Government-owned businesses are launching gift card programs in India.

In June 2021, LIC Card Services entered into a strategic partnership with IDBI Bank to launch a contactless prepaid gift card Shagun for consumers in India. Through the launch of this prepaid gift card solution, LIC Card Services is foraying into the high-growth Indian digital gift card market.

Being launched on the RuPay platform, the prepaid gift card can be used at millions of merchants and e-commerce websites in the country. Therefore, helping the firm to diversify the consumer spending options on the card.

Gift card providers are focusing on launching digital platforms and merchant acquisition to gain market share in Singapore

With more and more consumers are adopting digital channels in the country, the majority of the gift card players are launching a fully digital platform to gain market share in Singapore.

Several players, including Giftano and Mooments, have launched an online digital gifting platform, which allows both individuals as well as corporates in the country to buy gift cards seamlessly. Notably, this is helping gift card providers to reach more consumers efficiently, thereby increasing their market share.

Some of the other strategies that are being pursued by gift card providers to increase their market share are having an extensive merchant network and market expansion. For instance, both Giftano and Mooments offer gift cards for well-known brands such as Lazada, Grab, and Zalora, among several others.

The ability to buy cryptocurrencies using gift cards is boosting the market growth in Japan

Another trend that is supporting the gift card market growth in Japan is the ability to buy cryptocurrencies through gift cards. Over the last few quarters, the popularity of cryptocurrencies has surged globally, and Japan is no different. This has led to the growing investment in digital coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.



With gift cards making it easier for consumers and investors to buy cryptocurrencies, the use of gift cards has also surged significantly over the last few quarters. Some of the platforms that allow consumers to buy cryptocurrencies using gift cards include Paxful and localbitcoins.com.



Apart from the ability to buy cryptocurrencies, payment firms are also allowing consumers to complete their purchases using cryptocurrencies through gift cards. For instance, Bitrefill is one such platform that allows consumers in Japan to convert their cryptocurrencies into gift cards at the point-of-sale transaction.



Scope: This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days

2. Milestone Celebration

3. Self-Use

4. Other

2. Milestone Celebration 3. Self-Use 4. Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

2. Sales Incentive 3. Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Wesfarmers Ltd

Woolworths Ltd (Australia)

Metcash Ltd

Aldi Group

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

JB Hi-Fi Ltd

Apple Inc

SM Retail Inc

Puregold Price Club Inc

Rustan Group of Cos

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

Metro AG

San Miguel Corp

Salim Group

Trans Retail Indonesia PT

Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT

Delhaize Group Sa

Kompas Gramedia Group

Ace Hardware Corp

NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd

Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd

Takashimaya Co Ltd

Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd

Courts Asia Ltd

Al Futtaim Group LLC

Yamada Denki Co Ltd

Tesco Plc

Central Retail Corp

Home Product Center PCL

Mall Group Co Ltd, The

Charoen Pokphand Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

JD.com Inc

Auchan Group SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Bailian Group Co Ltd

Yonghui Superstores Group

Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd

Tata Group

Future Group

Reliance Group

Amazon.com Inc

Aditya Birla Group

K Raheja Corp

AEON Group

Lawson Inc

FamilyMart Co Ltd

Rakuten Inc

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd

Lotte Group

Shinsegae Co Ltd

Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd

GS Holdings Corp

SK Planet Co Ltd

BGF Retail Co Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

