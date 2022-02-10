Global Perfume and Fragrances Market to Grow at 8.3% by 2028 | Types, Application, Development, Global Share, Revenue | Research by Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Perfume and Fragrances market report is the expert study that can deliver you an elaborate analysis of the Perfume and Fragrances. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis, and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated with the Perfume and Fragrances market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.
The global Perfume and Fragrances market size is estimated to be worth USD 43420 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 70170 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3% during the review period.
Competitive Landscape:
Report offers the Perfume and Fragrances market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include
- Anais Anais
- Cham Pangme
- Chanel
- Estee Lauder
- JOY-Jean Patoa
- Lancoome
- Nina Ricci
- Shalimar
- Dior
- Cabotine
- Calvin Klein
Market Segmentation:
Perfume and Fragrances market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Perfume and Fragrances report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.
Segment by Type
- Eau de Parfum
- Eau de Toilette
- Eau Fraiche
- Eau de Cologne
Segment by Application
- Men
- Women
Regional Analysis:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2022
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Detailed TOC of Global Perfume and Fragrances Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Perfume and Fragrances Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Eau de Parfum
1.2.3 Eau de Toilette
1.2.4 Eau Fraiche
1.2.5 Eau de Cologne
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Perfume and Fragrances by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Perfume and Fragrances Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Perfume and Fragrances in 2021
3.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Perfume and Fragrances Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Perfume and Fragrances Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Perfume and Fragrances Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Perfume and Fragrances Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Anais Anais
11.1.1 Anais Anais Corporation Information
11.1.2 Anais Anais Overview
11.1.3 Anais Anais Perfume and Fragrances Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Anais Anais Perfume and Fragrances Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Anais Anais Recent Developments
11.2 Cham Pangme
11.2.1 Cham Pangme Corporation Information
11.2.2 Cham Pangme Overview
11.2.3 Cham Pangme Perfume and Fragrances Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Cham Pangme Perfume and Fragrances Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Cham Pangme Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Perfume and Fragrances Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Perfume and Fragrances Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Perfume and Fragrances Production Mode & Process
12.4 Perfume and Fragrances Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Perfume and Fragrances Sales Channels
12.4.2 Perfume and Fragrances Distributors
12.5 Perfume and Fragrances Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Perfume and Fragrances Industry Trends
13.2 Perfume and Fragrances Market Drivers
13.3 Perfume and Fragrances Market Challenges
13.4 Perfume and Fragrances Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Perfume and Fragrances Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
