Micro Electric Vehicles Market Size [2021-2028] | to Reach USD 8951.7 Million, with 16.2% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Micro Electric Vehicles Market size is predicted to reach USD 8951.7 million by 2028 while exhibiting a stunning CAGR of 16.2% during 2021 to 2028.

Growth Reasons:

Owing to Increasing Sports Activities in North America

Stringent Government Regulations to Reduce Vehicular Emission

Favorable Government Regulations and Subsidies to Boost Market Growth

High Cost and Range Anxiety May Pose Challenges over Market Growth





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/micro-electric-vehicles-ev-market-103474





Industry Development:

May 2018 - Textron Corporation introduced a new high-speed passenger vehicle operating on its special 72-volt AC power transmission system. The move is expected to strengthen its footprint in the global marketplace.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019 around 70 million tons of pollution was emitted in the United States. The increasing pollution due to vehicular emissions is driving the demand for a more sustainable approach by countries globally.

This has led to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles that are clean and emit zero-emissions. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed to limit the vehicular emission and the growing focus on the development of electric charging infrastructure is anticipated to bode well for the global micro electric vehicles (EV) market growth in the forthcoming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/micro-electric-vehicles-ev-market-103474





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The market in the region is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing sports and leisure activities that will drive the sales of innovative micro EVs in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing production of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. Moreover, supportive government policies to promote the adoption of EVs is expected to boost the adoption of advanced micro electric vehicles in the region. Asia Pacific stood at USD 1124.5 million in 2020.





Quick Buy - Micro Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103474





Market Segmentation:

Increasing Concerns over Environmental Pollution to Aid Micro Electric Vehicles Market Growth

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019 around 70 million tons of pollution was emitted in the United States. The increasing pollution due to vehicular emissions is driving the demand for a more sustainable approach by countries globally.

By Type

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

By Application

Commercial Use

Personal Use

Public Utilities

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/micro-electric-vehicles-ev-market-103474





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnership between Prominent Companies to Brighten Their Micro Electric Vehicles Market Positions

The market is experiencing a healthy competition between major companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. These companies are partnering with other companies to develop advanced micro electric vehicles to cater to the growing consumer demand worldwide.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Micro EVs:

Ingersoll Rand (Milwaukee, U.S.)

Textron (Rhode Island, U.S.)

Polaris Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Baoya (China)

Yamaha Golf-Car Company (Georgia, U.S.)

Italcar Industrial s.r.l (Turin, Italy)

Yogomo (Shandong, China)

Renault (Paris, France)





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245