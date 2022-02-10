Proactive news headlines including Alice Queen, Mako Gold, Burley Minerals and GTI Resources

Sydney, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Alice Queen Ltd AQX has extended an induced polarisation (IP) anomaly to more than 5 kilometres at the Horn Island Gold Project in Queensland's Torres Strait. Click here
- Mako Gold Ltd MKG has an extensive scout aircore drilling program underway as it seeks to add to the gold potential of the Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire through regional exploration. Click here
- Burley Minerals Ltd BUR has a new managing director at the helm, with CEO Wayne Richards promoted to the board. Click here
- GTI Resources Ltd GTR has recommenced drilling to complete the balance of the 100‐drill hole exploration campaign at the Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin. Click here
- AVZ Minerals Ltd AVZ has committed to invest A$25 million in early work programs for the 75%-owned Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and advance a drilling program at the project's Roche Dure pegmatite deposit. Click here
- Oar Resources Ltd OAR has agreed to sell its non-core Bramfield Iron Ore Project in South Australia to Vietnamese based company The Hao Phat Group via its subsidiary Dragon Resource Investment Pty Ltd for an all-cash consideration of $500,000. Click here
- Carnavale Resources Ltd CAV will raise A$2.64 million (before costs) in a placement that has been strongly supported by existing shareholders and introduces several new, high net worth overseas, sophisticated and professional investors to the share register. Click here
- PVW Resources NL PVW has started a program of aircore drilling to test the main 2 by 1.2 kilometre-wide auger anomaly of +50ppb gold at King of the West Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Click here
- Sovereign Metals SVMSVML Ltd has appointed highly experienced mining industry executive and former Rio Tinto executive Nigel Jones as a non-executive director. Click here
- Emperor Energy Ltd EMP has completed its $1.5 million capital raise with all funds now received. Click here
- ioneer Ltd (INRGSCCF has handpicked automation company ABB Inc for a major engineering and equipment supply contract at the flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Click here
- Volt Resources Ltd VRC has inked a letter of intent (LOI) with Energy Supply Developers (ESD) aimed at supplying battery anode materials for ESD's planned lithium-ion battery Gigafactory in the United States. Click here
- Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd EV's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance at both corporate and project levels has been assessed a 'B' in a maiden independent review by Digbee ESGTM. Click here
- Alchemy Resources Limited ALY has begun a strategic review of battery metals interests at its 80%-owned West Lynn nickel-cobalt and Summervale alumina assets in New South Wales, due to strong market economics. Click here
- Medallion Metals Ltd MM's first diamond drill hole at Meridian prospect within the Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in Western Australia has hit 4.6 metres of mineralisation. Click here
- Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd INF has increased the volume of battery-grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide produced from the San José Lithium Project in Spain as part of metallurgical test-work for a feasibility study. Click here
- Aeris Resources Ltd AIS is encouraged by the progress of partner Helix Resources Ltd at the Canbelego Joint Venture Project in the copper-rich Cobar region of New South Wales with indications of new copper sulphide zones. Click here
