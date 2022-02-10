Intraoral Scanner Market Size 2022 by Players Market Share, Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and Forecast to 2027

Pune, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intraoral Scanner market was valued at 18.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.86% from 2021 to 2027

Intraoral Scanner market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Intraoral Scanner. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Intraoral Scanner market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Intra Oral Scanners are one of the most exciting new technologies in dentistry. Digital impressions represent a huge step forward in the pursuit for the perfect restoration, and also offer advantages in profitability and marketing. This technology is not the future but the present. Every restorative procedure is fascinating: it is a quest for the perfect fitting restoration, whether an inlay, a partial crown, a crown, a bridge etc. the perfect bite, and the perfect contact points. Intra Oral Scanners numerous Application in orthodontics such as digital storage of study models and advanced software for cast analysis, landmark identification, arch width and length measurements, tooth segmentation, and evaluation of the occlusion.

Competitive Landscape:



Report offers the Intraoral Scanner market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

Align Technologies

Sirona

3Shape

Carestream

Planmeca

3M ESPE

Dental Wings

Densys

Condor

Launca

The main Intraoral Scanner players include Align Technologies, Sirona, 3Shape, etc. The top three Intraoral Scanner players account for approximately 66% of the total global market.

Market Segmentation:

Intraoral Scanner market report deliversstudy of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwideIntraoral Scanner report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Others

Segment by Application



Dental Clinic

Hospital

Others

In terms of Type, Cadent iTero is the largest segment, with a share about 42%. And in terms of Applications, the largest segment is Dental Clinic, followed by Hospital.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

North America is the largest consumer market for Intraoral Scanner accounting for about 29%, followed by China and Europe.

