argenx to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

February 10, 2022
Breda, the Netherlands – argenx ((Euronext &, NASDAQ:ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.
About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S. and Japan. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
For further information, please contact:
Media:
Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com
Joke Comijn (EU)
jcomijn@argenx.com
Investors:
Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com
Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com
