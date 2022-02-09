Tradesilvania Ventures launches Romania's first crypto-blockchain investment fund of 500,000 EUR

Cluj Napoca, Romania, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Tradesilvania Venture Objectives
Tradesilvania Ventures focuses on developing crypto solutions in Romania and the EEA (European Economic Area). The platform is looking to invest in innovative applications with a significant impact on the Web3 and DeFi environment.
Tradesilvania aims to develop a smart way of implementing pre-seed and seed solutions and to evaluate the effect of innovative start-ups on the Blockchain, Web3, and DeFi ecosystem.
Through Tradesilvania Ventures, we want to encourage unique companies that can develop innovative Fintech, and Blockchain solutions. While commercial benefits are desirable, our main goal is to grow the crypto space alongside other enthusiastic entrepreneurs and developers. - Razvan Moldovan, Deputy CEO of Tradesilvania.
The budget for the first year, 2022, is up 500,000 EUR and will be used to develop innovative companies that want to change the Fintech and Blockchain ecosystem. The Tradesilvania team plans to find between 3 and 10 relevant investment opportunities during 2022.
Tradesilvania Ventures invests in Fintech and DeFi companies, which seek to redefine the way the world interacts with the financial world. Interested parties can send their ideas, presentations, and proposals to ventures@tradesilvania.com.
Type of Investment: Pre-Seed/Seed
Location of Companies: Romania
In addition to financial support, we are ready to offer companies a fully operational development infrastructure: legal compliance and procedures support, commercial and sales experience, digital marketing solutions, and a significant degree of operational adaptability in implementing fintech projects. - Ciprian Dobrescu, CEO Tradesilvania
The Ventures Review Board will include a Tradesilvania specialist, a partner, and an external consultant. Tradesilvania Ventures is looking for partners and companies in Fintech, Blockchain, Web3, and DeFi.
Tradesilvania.com - Premium Digital Assets Investments & Custody
Tradesilvania.com is a digital platform specializing in crypto investing and trading based in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. It offers access to 44 cryptocurrencies, 101 crypto pairs, a secure digital wallet, and a mobile application, which allows the user to access the portfolio anytime and anywhere 0 fees for FIAT top up via Bank account or VISA/Mastercard.
In addition to the exchange and trading platform, Tradesilvania offers crypto asset management and digital custody services. In 2021, the team implemented the 12-cryptocurrency Savings service, which allows users to earn up to 13% in annual earnings for coins stored on the Tradesilvania platform.
Website: https://www.tradesilvania.com/en/
Name: Ciprian Dobrescu Organization: Tradesilvania Address: Alverna Steet 58, Cluj Napoca, Cluj, Romania Phone: (+4) 031 631 3186
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.