Storyly Promotes E-books And Audiobooks With Great Success

Through Storyly Stories, users of Empik Go benefit from simple onboarding and long-term engagement, personalized content suggestions and superior user experience as well as title discovery and up-to-date announcements. The Poland-based company enjoyed a 70% increased average view length of onboarding stories, and an overall daily retention rate rise by 26%.
"Storyly is not only an interesting SDK that extends the functions of our mobile app, but it also provides excellent customer satisfaction. We regularly receive ideas for new and better use of Storyly, and none of our emails or problem reports are left unanswered. Storyly helped us significantly increase the retention in the app. It is also a great place to showcase new products and promote new features" says Agnieszka Zienkowicz, Product Manager at Empik Go.
About Storyly:
App Samurai's Storyly is the first in-app engagement tool that brings the story format to individual apps and websites. As a lightweight SDK (software development kit), Storyly can be integrated in as little as 15 minutes, and no coding is required! Storyly's App Stories provide an elegant solution for balancing developer and marketer needs for communication within the app without compromising user experience. Storyly customers enjoy advanced personalization, targeting, monetization, and automation capabilities as well as an intuitive studio and dashboard.
About App Samurai:
App Samurai is a mobile business growth company that delivers a suite of solutions - acquisition, fraud detection and engagement - for their clients' end-to-end mobile growth journey regardless of their position in the mobile ecosystem. App Samurai's mobile-focused technology, experience and expertise ensure growth and sustainable connections with customers via mobile apps.
Website: https://storyly.io
Name: Cansu Benli Email: cansu.benli@appsamurai.com Organization: Storyly
