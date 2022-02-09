Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of Exterran, The National Security Group, Peak Bancorp, and SOC Telemed and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigations into whether the officers or directors of Exterran Corporation, The National Security Group, Peak Bancorp, and SOC Telemed breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws. Additional information about each investigation can be found at the link provided.



Exterran Corporation EXTN

On January 24, 2022, Exterran announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Enerflex in a deal valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Exterran stockholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of Exterran common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second or third quarter of 2022.

For more information on the Exterran investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EXTN

The National Security Group, Inc. NSEC

On January 27, 2022, The National Security Group ("NSG") announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by VR Holdings in a deal valued at approximately $41.4 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, NSG stockholders will receive $16.35 in cash for each share of NSG common stock owned.

For more information on the NSG investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NSEC

Peak Bancorp Inc. IDFB

On February 2, 2022, Peak announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by BAWAG in a deal worth approximately $65 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Peak stockholders will receive $12.05 in cash for each share of Peak common stock owned.

For more information on the Peak investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IDFB



SOC Telemed, Inc. TLMD

On February 3, 2022, SOC Telemed announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Patient Square in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, SOC Telemed stockholders will receive $3 in cash for each share of SOC Telemed common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.

For more information on the SOC Telemed investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TLMD

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

mergers@bespc.com

www.bespc.com