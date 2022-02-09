Yvonne Domenge Retrospective in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major exhibition on the work of Mexican sculptor Yvonne Domenge (1946-2019) has opened at the Palacio de Iturbide, in Mexico City's historic city centre.
Yvonne Domenge: Interconexiones is dedicated to the artist's career spanning 40 years, in which Domenge produced a critical body of work, from intimate studio pieces to ground-breaking public artworks.
Known for her intricate and uniquely beautiful spheres that celebrate the science and geometry in nature, Domenge's work has been exhibited extensively in Mexico and across the world. She was the first Mexican artist to have a major show at Chicago's Millennium Park.
"My wish is that, when contemplating my works, people can disengage from their daily thoughts and in a fraction of time, this changes their state of consciousness. For me, this is the greatest merit of a work of art," said Yvonne Domenge.
Organized around the monumental piece Cicek in the central courtyard, the exhibit was planned by the artist herself before her untimely death in 2019. The exhibition showcases 140 pieces by Domenge, from small to monumental in scale, as well as a reconstruction of her studio and artist interviews. It will show at the Iturbide Palace until May 2022.
Yvonne Domenge: Interconexiones is presented by Fomento Cultural Citibanamex, A.C., Fundación Diez Morodo, A.C., and Estudio Yvonne Domenge.
For more information please contact: contacto@yvonnedomenge.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa43e72c-060d-4a08-93a4-8dddc56b2351
