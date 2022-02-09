Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $25,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra" or the "Company") ASTR, f/k/a Holicity Inc. HOL, on behalf of investors who purchased HOL or ASTR shares between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Astra operates as a space launch company. The current company was formed in July 2021 via a business combination between special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") Holicity HOL and Astra, with Astra as the surviving, publicly traded entity.
On December 29, 2021, market researcher Kerrisdale Capital released a report entitled "Astra Space, Inc (ASTR): Headed for Dis-Astra" (the "Report") which alleged a myriad of issues with the Company. As detailed in the complaint, the Report detailed concerns about the Company's: (i) "claims that it can launch anywhere"; (ii) "reliability and quality issues"; and (iii) "plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan." Following that Report, shares of the Company's stock fell $1.10 per share, or approximately 14% in value, to close at $6.61 per share on December 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.
Astra investors with financial losses in excess of $25,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/holicity-astra/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.
