CLA Earns Great Place to Work® Certification, Based on Employee Workplace Experience

Charlotte, NC, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, announced today it is officially Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM. The certification became active January 2022, following a December 2021 CLA employee survey and an in-depth culture submission.

"During challenging times, some organizations traditionally have not reached or have hesitated to reach people in personal ways. At CLA, we didn't hesitate," said Jen Leary, CLA CEO. "Employing our employee engagement survey in 2021, in addition to listening sessions and continued use of our employee engagement app, deepened our ability to strengthen our culture and expand our wellness platform in ways our CLA family members appreciate."

Great Place to Work oversaw two CLA family surveys in 2021 — assuring that responses were anonymous and confidential. Survey results were compiled and shared with CLA in February 2021 and in December 2021. More than 5,000 CLA family members participated in each survey; the most recent score is 81%, which is 22 points higher than the average of other U.S. companies, according to Great Place to Work.

"When our CLA family members share, we listen and take action," said Nancy Brown, chief culture and engagement officer at CLA. "As we continue to elevate the CLA family experience, we are intentional to focus on areas that matter most to our employees."

Like many organizations, CLA's culture continued to be put to the test in 2021 through the sustained uncertainty of the pandemic. CLA made a concerted effort to stick together, listen to one another, and expand its wellness platform in response. The survey results show positive progress due to these efforts. Over the course of just 10 months between the two surveys, these areas showed significant upticks:

People celebrate special events around here: Up nine points to 81%

Everyone has an opportunity to get special recognition: Up six points to 76%

Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders: Up five points to 86%

People are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life: Up five points to 69%

Promotions go to those who best deserve them: Up four points to 77%

"Caring for our people over the past year can be characterized by the way we lived our family culture, elevated personal and leadership development, enhanced our wellness offerings, and embraced a ‘better together' philosophy," continued Leary. "We're a team leading the way in the effort to achieve recovery and emerge thriving, creating opportunities for our CLA family members at every step."

A Great Place to Work Certification demonstrates to the market that you are an employer of choice while also helping you continuously build your culture by using reporting, analysis, and next steps.

Visit CLAconnect.com/careers to explore CLA's family culture, wellness, and inspired career approach, or, to find career opportunities.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,500 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

