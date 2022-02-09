Acadian Timber Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Acadian Timber Corp.'s 2021 Fourth Quarter Results via conference call or webcast on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00PM ET. Please dial 1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA), or for overseas calls, please dial 1-409-937-8907 (Conference ID 2651726) at approximately 12:50PM ET. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 4:00PM ET March 12, 2022. To access this rebroadcast, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 2651726).

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. ("Acadian" or the "Company") ADN today reported financial and operating results1 for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021.



"Acadian is extremely proud to announce that there were no recordable safety incidents among employees and contractors during the year while delivering solid operational results," commented Adam Sheparski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Market demand for our products remains strong with a number of new customers beginning to take delivery and we continue to seek business development opportunities and improvements throughout the business."

Acadian generated $16.9 million of Free Cash Flow during the year, compared to $15.2 million in 2020, and declared dividends of $19.4 million or $1.16 per share to our shareholders. Acadian's balance sheet remains solid with $19.8 million of net liquidity as at December 31, 2021, which includes funds available under our credit facilities.

Acadian today also announced that it is adding a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), to facilitate shareholder support in the Company and to enhance capital management flexibility.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Acadian is instituting a DRIP to enable Canadian resident shareholders to automatically reinvest cash dividends paid on their Acadian shares in additional shares. To enroll in the DRIP, shareholders must contact the broker, dealer, bank, or other market participant who holds their Acadian shares.

Acadian shareholders will be eligible to participate in the DRIP beginning with the dividend record date March 31, 2022 provided that their broker, dealer, bank, or other market participant has enrolled them on or before that date. Acadian shares to be issued under the DRIP will be issued directly from treasury of Acadian at a price equal to the volume-weighted average trading price of the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the relevant dividend payment date.

1 This news release makes reference to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow and Payout Ratio which are key performance measures in evaluating Acadian's operations and are important in enhancing investors' understanding of Acadian's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are indicative of the underlying profitability of Acadian's operating segments and are used to evaluate operational performance. Free Cash Flow is used to evaluate Acadian's ability to generate sustainable cash flows from our operations while the Payout Ratio is used to evaluate Acadian's ability to fund its distributions using Free Cash Flow. Acadian's management defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, fair value adjustments, recovery of or impairment of land and roads, realized gain/loss on sale of other fixed assets, unrealized exchange gain/loss on long-term debt and depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of its total sales. Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest paid, current income tax expense, and capital expenditures plus net proceeds from the sale of fixed assets (selling price less gains or losses included in Adjusted EBITDA). Payout Ratio is defined as dividends declared divided by Free Cash Flow. As these performance measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. As a result, we have provided in this news release reconciliations of net income, as determined in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.

Acadian has conditionally reserved for issuance with the Toronto Stock Exchange 1.5 million additional shares to accommodate the purchase of shares under the DRIP.

Macer Forest Holdings Inc., a company controlled by Acadian Board of Directors Chair Malcolm Cockwell, has indicated that it will initially participate in the DRIP for 50% of dividends payable to it. Macer Forest Holdings Inc. owns approximately 45% of the outstanding common shares of Acadian.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

On February 9, 2022, the Company filed a notice of intention with the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to purchase for cancellation up to 834,345 common shares representing 5% of the 16,686,916 common shares outstanding as of February 3, 2022, subject to regulatory approval. The purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or any alternative Canadian trading systems to the extent they are eligible. The price that the Company will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The Company believes that repurchasing shares at the prevailing market prices from time to time is a worthwhile use of funds and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Purchases may commence on February 14, 2022 and shall terminate not later than February 13, 2023. Based on average daily trading volume ("ADTV") of 8,365 over the last six months, daily purchases will be limited to 2,091 common shares (25% of the ADTV of the Class A shares), other than block purchase exemptions. The Company has not purchased any of its common shares over the past 12 months.

Review of Operations

Financial and Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands, except per share information) December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Sales volume (000s m3) 290.1 321.2 1,062.3 1,138.1 Sales $ 25,946 $ 24,929 $ 95,729 $ 91,031 Operating income 6,166 6,838 21,757 20,829 Net income 6,541 15,314 18,684 22,080 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,315 $ 7,288 $ 22,487 $ 21,485 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24% 29% 23% 24% Free Cash Flow $ 5,149 $ 5,648 $ 16,933 $ 15,153 Dividends declared 4,839 4,839 19,357 19,357 Payout ratio 94% 86% 114% 128% Per share – basic and diluted Net income $ 0.39 $ 0.92 $ 1.12 $ 1.32 Free Cash Flow 0.31 0.34 1.01 0.91 Dividends declared 0.29 0.29 1.16 1.16

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Acadian generated sales of $25.9 million, compared to $24.9 million in the prior year period. The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 7% year-over-year benefiting from favourable operating conditions and increased sawlog pricing. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 7% due to lower hardwood pulpwood sales. Biomass sales volume decreased 27% due to lower domestic sales.

Operating costs and expenses were $19.8 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $18.1 million during the prior year period. This year-over-year increase reflects higher harvesting activity in Maine and increased timber services in New Brunswick. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, increased 10% reflecting higher log processing and fuel costs, partially offset by a stronger Canadian dollar.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 24% compared to 29% in the prior year period.

Net income for the fourth quarter totaled $6.5 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $15.3 million, or $0.92 per share in the same period of 2020. Net income was impacted by a combination of lower gains on non-cash items such as unrealized foreign exchange on long-term debt and fair value adjustments in 2021 compared to 2020.

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Acadian generated sales of $95.7 million, compared to $91.0 million in the prior year. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 5% primarily due to lower softwood pulpwood sales due to the competition of sawmill residuals and to a lesser extent lower hardwood pulpwood sales due to increased regional inventories. Acadian's weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 4% with a higher value product mix and strong sawlog prices.

Operating costs and expenses were $74.0 million during 2021, compared to $70.2 million in the prior year due to higher harvesting costs and timber services activity. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, increased 2% due to higher fuel costs partially offset by a stronger Canadian dollar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $22.5 million, compared to $21.5 million in the prior year, while Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23% compared to 24% in the prior year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $18.7 million, or $1.12 per share, compared to net income of $22.1 million, or $1.32 per share, in 2020. Net income was primarily impacted by lower gains on non-cash items such as unrealized foreign exchange on long-term debt and fair value adjustments in 2021 compared to 2020.

Segment Performance

New Brunswick Timberlands

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for New Brunswick Timberlands for the fourth quarter.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (CAD thousands) Harvest (000s m3) Sales (000s m3) Sales Mix Results Softwood 102.5 98.0 51% $ 6,029 Hardwood 70.0 64.2 34% 5,550 Biomass 28.2 28.2 15% 980 200.7 190.4 100% 12,559 Timber services and other sales 5,420 Sales $ 17,979 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,458 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25%





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (CAD thousands) Harvest (000s m3) Sales (000s m3) Sales Mix Results Softwood 131.1 126.1 51% $ 7,846 Hardwood 81.7 84.2 34% 6,323 Biomass 39.3 39.3 15% 871 252.1 249.6 100% 15,040 Timber services and other sales 4,289 Sales $ 19,329 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,481 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34%

Sales for New Brunswick Timberlands were $18.0 million compared to $19.3 million during the prior year period. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 23% due to reduced softwood sawlogs and hardwood pulpwood sales, partially offset by an increase in hardwood sawlogs sales, driven by strong demand and increased timber services activity. The softwood lumber market continues to be strong but regional demand for softwood sawlogs was lower due to high inventories compared to the prior year period. Biomass sales volume decreased 28% during the quarter due to lower domestic sales.

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, for the fourth quarter was $71.39 per m3, or 6% higher than the prior year period, as a result of strong hardwood sawlog prices and volumes.

Operating costs and expenses were $13.2 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $12.9 million in the prior year due to increased timber services activity and higher land management costs, partially offset by lower sales volume. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, increased 13% reflecting higher log processing and fuel costs compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $4.5 million compared to $6.5 million during the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25% compared to 34% in the prior year period.

There were no recordable safety incidents among employees or contractors during the fourth quarter.

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for New Brunswick Timberlands for the year.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (CAD thousands) Harvest (000s m3) Sales (000s m3) Sales Mix Results Softwood 340.3 338.7 45% $ 21,480 Hardwood 310.1 305.4 40% 23,555 Biomass 110.9 110.9 15% 4,229 761.3 755.0 100% 49,264 Timber services and other sales 22,236 Sales $ 71,500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,876 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25%





Year Ended December 31, 2020 (CAD thousands) Harvest (000s m3) Sales (000s m3) Sales Mix Results Softwood 413.6 410.3 48% $ 24,034 Hardwood 293.2 307.5 36% 23,585 Biomass 142.5 142.5 16% 4,151 849.3 860.3 100% 51,770 Timber services and other sales 16,763 Sales $ 68,533 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,382 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27%

Sales for New Brunswick Timberlands totaled $71.5 million, compared to $68.5 million in 2020. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 10% primarily due to lower softwood pulpwood sales offset by higher sawlog sales. While softwood pulpwood markets remained weak due to high roundwood inventories and competition from sawmill residuals in the region, demand for sawlogs remained strong due to favourable end use markets. Biomass sales volume decreased 22% due to lower domestic sales.

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, for the year was $69.92 per m3, 5% higher year-over-year, as a result of strong sawlog prices and a lower proportion of softwood pulpwood in the mix.

Operating costs and expenses were $53.8 million during 2021, compared to $50.3 million in the prior year due to higher harvesting costs and additional timber services activity. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, increased 5% due to a higher proportion of hardwood in the mix combined with higher fuel costs compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $17.9 million, compared to $18.4 million in the prior year, while Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25% compared to 27% during the prior year.

Maine Timberlands

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for Maine Timberlands for the fourth quarter.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (CAD thousands) Harvest (000s m3) Sales (000s m3) Sales Mix Results Softwood 73.5 73.5 74% $ 5,653 Hardwood 27.4 25.4 25% 2,150 Biomass 0.8 0.8 1% 5 101.7 99.7 100% 7,808 Other sales 159 Sales $ 7,967 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,098 Adjusted EBITDA margin 26%





Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (CAD thousands) Harvest (000s m3) Sales (000s m3) Sales Mix Results Softwood 45.0 45.0 63% $ 3,231 Hardwood 26.2 26.2 37% 2,173 Biomass 0.4 0.4 0% 5 71.6 71.6 100% 5,409 Other sales 191 Sales $ 5,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,346 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24%

Sales for Maine Timberlands during the fourth quarter totaled $8.0 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior year period. Sales volume, excluding biomass, increased by 39% due to higher softwood and hardwood sawlogs sales driven by favourable operating conditions and strong demand.

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, in Canadian dollar terms was $78.88 per m3, compared to $75.78 per m3 during the same period of 2020. In U.S. dollar terms, the weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, was $62.56 per m3, compared to $58.11 per m3 in 2020 with higher sawlog prices benefiting from favourable market dynamics. The 8% price increase in U.S. dollar terms was partially offset by a stronger Canadian dollar.

Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter were $6.0 million, compared to $4.7 million during the same period in 2020 as a result of higher harvesting activity. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, decreased 4% benefiting from a higher proportion of softwood in the mix combined with a stronger Canadian dollar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $2.1 million compared to $1.3 million during the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26% compared to 24% in the prior year period.

There were no recordable safety incidents among employees or contractors during the fourth quarter.

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for Maine Timberlands for the year.

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (CAD thousands) Harvest (000s m3) Sales (000s m3) Sales Mix Results Softwood 221.7 221.7 72% $ 16,744 Hardwood 83.2 84.2 27% 6,915 Biomass 1.4 1.4 1% 15 306.3 307.3 100% 23,674 Other sales 555 Sales $ 24,229 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,887 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24%





Year Ended December 31, 2020 (CAD thousands) Harvest (000s m3) Sales (000s m3) Sales Mix Results Softwood 185.9 186.0 67% $ 14,037 Hardwood 95.7 91.2 33% 7,838 Biomass 0.6 0.6 0% 9 282.2 277.8 100% 21,884 Other sales 614 Sales $ 22,498 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,304 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24%

Sales for our Maine Timberlands were $24.2 million compared to $22.5 million in 2020. Sales volume, excluding biomass, increased by 10% primarily due to a 16% increase in the softwood sawlog sales volume, as a result of favourable operating conditions and end use market dynamics during the fourth quarter

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, in Canadian dollar terms was $77.35 per m3, compared to $78.90 per m3 in 2020. In U.S. dollar terms, the weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, was $61.52 per m3, compared to $59.13 per m3 in 2020 with higher sawlog prices driven by a strong demand. The 4% price increase in U.S. dollar terms was more than offset by a stronger Canadian dollar.

Operating costs and expenses for 2021 were $18.9 million, compared to $17.7 million in 2020 primarily due to higher harvesting activity. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, decreased 6% reflecting a stronger Canadian dollar.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $5.9 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year and Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat year-over-year at 24%. Higher adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of higher sales volume and stronger sawlog prices compared to 2020.

Market Outlook

Continued demand from repair and remodeling activity and new home construction is expected to support North American softwood and hardwood lumber consumption in the short to medium term. Consensus forecast is for approximately 1.57 million U.S. housing starts in 2022 as compared to 1.58 million in 2021. Although interest rates are expected to rise, a large U.S. population entering their home buying years and a low inventory of homes for sale will be key drivers supporting this growth.

Accordingly, demand for our softwood sawlogs is expected to remain stable as a result of these positive end use market dynamics. Acadian also expects continued strong demand and pricing for its hardwood sawlog products, and to benefit from new customer relationships relating to both the appearance and industrial hardwood lumber markets.

We remain cautiously optimistic that hardwood pulpwood will remain stable through 2022 with increasing customer confidence and market demand for hardwood pulp. Meanwhile, markets for softwood pulpwood are expected to remain challenged given elevated regional inventories of both softwood pulpwood and sawmill residuals.

Quarterly Dividend

Based on a strong balance sheet and outlook for the remainder of the year, Acadian is pleased to announce a dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.

Acadian Timber Corp. ("Acadian", the "Company" or "we") is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acadian Timber Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Acadian"), or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is included in this News Release and includes statements made in the section entitled "Market Outlook," and without limitation other statements regarding management's beliefs, intentions, results, performance, goals, achievements, future events, plans and objectives, business strategy, growth strategy and prospects, access to capital, liquidity and trading volumes, dividends, taxes, capital expenditures, projected costs, market trends and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, achievements, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements in this News Release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, should not be unduly relied upon, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results may vary. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Expectations regarding product demand and end use markets, including expectations for U.S. housing starts, which may be impacted by changes in interest rates, U.S. population demographics and the inventory of homes for sale. Expectations regarding product demand are based on anticipated market conditions, anticipated regional inventory levels of key customers, and the economic situation of key customers. Estimates for U.S. housing starts are based on forecasts published by major financial institutions.



Other risks and factors are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report dated February 9, 2022, and in each of the Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2021 and the Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2021 and other filings of Acadian made with securities regulatory authorities, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information is based on various material factors or assumptions, which are based on information currently available to Acadian. Readers are cautioned that the preceding list of material factors or assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, Acadian cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release based on information currently available to management and should not be relied upon as representing Acadian's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Acadian assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.





Acadian Timber Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As at

(CAD thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash $ 7,316 $ 10,258 Accounts receivable and other assets 8,386 7,731 Current income taxes receivable 104 415 Inventory 1,450 957 17,256 19,361 Timber 394,063 388,005 Land, roads, and other fixed assets 99,183 99,892 Intangible asset 6,140 6,140 Total assets $ 516,642 $ 513,398 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,800 $ 8,640 Dividends payable to shareholders 4,839 4,839 13,639 13,479 Long-term debt 100,888 101,185 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 110,630 105,493 Total liabilities 225,157 220,157 Shareholders' equity 291,485 293,241 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 516,642 $ 513,398



Acadian Timber Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Sales $ 25,946 $ 24,929 $ 95,729 $ 91,031 Operating costs and expenses Cost of sales 17,527 16,193 64,933 60,897 Selling, administration and other 2,057 1,717 7,622 7,991 Silviculture 127 107 1,156 1,034 Depreciation and amortization 69 74 261 280 19,780 18,091 73,972 70,202 Operating income 6,166 6,838 21,757 20,829 Interest expense, net (748 ) (719 ) (2,978 ) (4,324 ) Other items Fair value adjustments and other 4,182 8,140 6,773 12,001 Unrealized exchange gain on long-term debt 16 5,312 432 2,372 Gain on sale of timberlands 80 376 469 376 Income before income taxes 9,696 19,947 26,453 31,254 Income tax expense (3,155 ) (4,633 ) (7,769 ) (9,174 ) Net income $ 6,541 $ 15,314 $ 18,684 $ 22,080 Net income per share – basic and diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.92 $ 1.12 $ 1.32



Acadian Timber Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands) December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net income $ 6,541 $ 15,314 $ 18,684 $ 22,080 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income: (Loss) gain on revaluation of land and roads, net of deferred income tax recovery of $62 (2020 – deferred income tax expense of $(2,598)) (483 ) 6,442 (483 ) 6,442 Unrealized foreign currency translation loss (297 ) (7,007 ) (600 ) (2,625 ) Comprehensive income $ 5,761 $ 14,749 $ 17,601 $ 25,897





Acadian Timber Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands) December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Cash provided by (used for): Operating activities Net income $ 6,541 $ 15,314 $ 18,684 $ 22,080 Adjustments to net income: Income tax expense 3,155 4,633 7,769 9,174 Depreciation and amortization 69 74 261 280 Fair value adjustments and other (4,182 ) (8,140 ) (6,773 ) (12,001 ) Unrealized exchange gain on long-term debt (16 ) (5,312 ) (432 ) (2,372 ) Gain on sale of timberlands (80 ) (376 ) (469 ) (376 ) Income taxes paid (475 ) — (2,117 ) — Net change in non-cash working capital balances and other (3,388 ) 1,119 (694 ) 3,832 1,624 7,312 16,229 20,617 Financing activities Issuance of long-term debt — 86,730 — 106,525 Repayment of short-term debt — — — (8,169 ) Repayment of long-term debt — (86,730 ) — (96,459 ) Deferred financing costs — (5 ) — (532 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (4,839 ) (4,839 ) (19,357 ) (19,357 ) (4,839 ) (4,844 ) (19,357 ) (17,992 ) Investing activities Additions to timber, land, roads, and other fixed assets (28 ) 1 (333 ) (351 ) Proceeds from sale of timberlands 105 383 519 383 77 384 186 32 (Decrease) / increase in cash during the period (3,138 ) 2,852 (2,942 ) 2,657 Cash, beginning of period 10,454 7,406 10,258 7,601 Cash, end of period $ 7,316 $ 10,258 $ 7,316 $ 10,258





Acadian Timber Corp.

Reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow