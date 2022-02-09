NOTICE TO TALKSPACE INVESTORS: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Is Investigating Individual Securities Arbitration Claims in Excess of $250,000 Against Full-Service Brokerage Firms that Sold Customers Large, Concentrated Positions in Talkspace

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes ("KT") is investigating individual securities arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses in holding concentrated positions in Talkspace, Inc. TALK through full-service brokerage firms. Talkspace's opening day stock price was listed at $8.90, but recent prices hover between $1.60 and $1.70 per share, which is 80% below the price shareholders would have received had they redeemed their shares instead of approving a merger with special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") in 2021.
Although a Class Action Lawsuit was recently filed against Talkspace, investors should strongly consider exploring all of their legal options. Full-service brokerage firms whose customers hold large concentrated stock positions, especially in companies resulting from SPACs, have a duty to ensure that their customers understand the risks associated with concentration, and to disclose and recommend the availability of risk management strategies which can be used to protect the value of the concentrated portfolio.
According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., "Brokerage firms are required to perform due diligence prior to recommending SPACs and their resulting companies like Talkspace to their customers, and the failure to do so may result in liability." Both CitiGroup Global Markets, Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC acted as underwriters for the HEIC offering, and the SPAC later merged with Talkspace in 2021.
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of full-service brokerage firms and their financial advisors in connection with Talkspace. In furtherance of our investigation, KT encourages investors who lost in excess of $250,000, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts, to contact securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Report.
About KlaymanToskes
KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $225 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/talkspace-investment-loss-recovery/
Contact
KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com
www.klaymantoskes.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.