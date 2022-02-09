Breaking the Rules with Galaxy Tab S8 series: Our Biggest, Boldest, Most Versatile Galaxy Tablets Yet

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Samsung Electronics Canada announced its new Galaxy Tab S8 series, which includes the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+, and the first-ever Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet with our biggest, boldest display yet and the most powerful performance Galaxy Tab S has ever offered. Sophisticated hardware, premium productivity features, and seamless Galaxy ecosystem connectivity – are all combined in a single portable powerhouse that is designed to be your perfect companion in an always-on, video-first world. The Galaxy Tab S8 series offers you the freedom and flexibility you deserve to work and play on the go.



Now, we rely on tablets for video calls and streaming. Each Galaxy Tab S8 series device offers an improved video conferencing experience with ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intelligent auto-framing1. The tablets offer revolutionary multitasking capabilities with enhanced Multi-active Windows2 and Samsung DeX, file-sharing with password-protected Quick Share3, powerful productivity with the new super-fast 4nm processor, and a smoother S Pen included in the box4. All of this is packed into the thinnest and toughest Armor Aluminum5 body yet for greater portability, and enhanced your mobile experience. The Galaxy Tab S8 series works hand-in-hand with your full ecosystem of Galaxy devices, thanks to features like Second Screen and Buds Auto Switch6.

"As we rely more on videos to stay connected and entertained, we know that a tablet's most compelling feature is its large screen and portability," said TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics. "We built on years of innovation in mobile experiences to refine the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and to push the boundaries of what's possible on a tablet with the first Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra."

Expand Your World with the First Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers a premium tablet experience that is unlike any Galaxy Tab before it. With its expansive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, it also boasts the thinnest bezels yet on a Galaxy tablet at 6.3mm for a maximum screen-to-body ratio and a truly immersive experience. Its gorgeous display is protected by an Armor Aluminum frame, making it over 30% more scratch-resistant and 40% less prone to bending than its predecessor.7 With premium technology you can take just about anywhere, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is built to fully immerse you in every video, movie, game and more, on-the-move.

Equipped with powerful dual 12MP front cameras, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also transforms your video call experience with professional 4K video quality. Advanced hardware meets software with Samsung auto-framing technology that automatically keeps you in focus during a call, while also zooming in or out to include new participants as they join you. You'll also sound as clear as you look, thanks to three precision microphones that use advanced noise reduction technology to prevent unwanted background chatter. Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, found on all three Galaxy Tab S8 series models, ensure that everything sounds incredible and clear.

Work, Play and Connect

Whether you want to explore your artistic side, be immersed in lag-free gaming, or simply multitask with ease, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is the tablet you need for unbeatable performance. Equipped with the first 4nm chip – the fastest processor ever in a Galaxy Tablet – Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ also provide ample RAM and storage for any task. If you need more, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can expand to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, and all three models offer expandable storage of up to 1 TB with an optional microSD8 card.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also the first Samsung tablet to support Wi-Fi 6E9, which provides up to double the bandwidth10 and maximum speed of Wi-Fi 6. With optimized network quality you don't have to worry about weak connections.

With Galaxy Tab S8, you'll always be ready for action, fueled by an intelligent all-day battery that supports hours of video playback11 when you're in the middle of a movie marathon. It supports 45W super-fast charging that can get you back to 100% in just 80 minutes1213. The incredible fast-charging battery on the Galaxy Tab S8 can double as a portable charger14. Simply connect your Galaxy S22 series smartphone using a USB-C cable.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8+ both come with a new and improved S Pen that delivers an incredible writing experience that mimics gliding a pen across paper thanks to its ultra-low latency15.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts new 4K recording capabilities now allow you to capture crisp, eye-catching videos with both the rear camera and ultra-wide front camera. Content creators and streamers can effortlessly create online tutorials and gameplay, using customizable Selfie Videos16 that are now embedded within Samsung's Screen Recorder.

The expansive display on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra makes it easy for you to split the screen into multiple, resizable windows, so you can multitask without having to toggle between apps. Get inspired, search websites, and annotate presentation slides — all in one view.

Tablets also play an important role in keeping you connected to others. Samsung has partnered with Google for even better video calling and live sharing experiences through Google Duo17; so, you can co-watch videos with your friends on YouTube, share your browser to help plan your next meetup, or develop creative ideas using JamBoard18, Google's interactive whiteboard.

Life Opens Up with Galaxy

The Galaxy Tab S8 series performs seamlessly with the entire Galaxy ecosystem. We've ensured that the Samsung One UI Tab 4 user interface offers you a consistent and intuitive experience, seamless connectivity as well as smart integrations that flow from your Galaxy Tab S8 to smartphone and PC.

When inspiration strikes on the go, use the S Pen to jot down reminders in the new and improved Samsung Notes app on the Galaxy Tab S8 series and pull them up on your smartphone later for easy reference. And with the Galaxy Tab S8 series and Galaxy S22 Ultra, Quick Share enables you to share photos, videos, and files between devices twice as fast19 as its predecessor. Thanks to Auto Switch, your Galaxy Buds will automatically connect from your Galaxy Tab S8 to your Galaxy S22, so you can move between devices without missing a beat. And for the first time, the Samsung Health app is available on Galaxy tablets so you can browse fitness videos for workout content and keep track of your wellness and fitness data from your Galaxy Watch on a larger screen.

The Galaxy Tab S8 can be turned into a portable second monitor20 with touchscreen capabilities for Galaxy PCs for side-by-side multitasking. Samsung DeX21 – a convenient desktop experience that takes the Galaxy Tab S8 from tablet mode to desktop mode – now allows for transparent app windows and DeX mirroring for when you want to share your tablet's screen on an external display.

A Tablet You Can Trust and Feel Good About

In today's always-connected world, security is more important than ever, which is why the Galaxy Tab S8 series boasts new features that allow you to track when your tablet's camera and microphone are in use, giving you the option to instantly block all app access to prevent unwanted recording. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also protected by the industry-leading Samsung Knox Vault platform, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device's main operating system to safeguard it from attacks. All members of the lineup sport an intuitive fingerprint scanner22 that enables single-touch device unlocking.

Standout Sustainable Design

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes in bold and timeless Graphite, while Galaxy Tab S8+ comes in three sophisticated shades, Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold. Galaxy Tab S8, in Graphite and Pink Gold. Samsung is also releasing a new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard23 that takes the Ultra's functionality even further with wider, backlit keycaps, customizable shortcut settings, and adjustable standing angles. The optional Book Cover Keyboard features premium, polyurethane leather and a glass-coated touchpad that enables smooth and responsive typing. Plus, Wireless Keyboard Share24 can link your connected keyboard to a Galaxy smartphone for easy typing across devices.

You also have plenty of ways to express your personal style with distinctive Galaxy Tab S8 accessories and add-ons. Those include a transparent Note View Cover that enables handwriting with S Pen, even while the cover protects the screen, and an eye-catching Strap Cover to hold your Galaxy Tab S8 in the orientation that suits you best.25

Samsung is also proud to help reduce ocean-bound plastic and protect the planet, with the Galaxy Tab S8 series partially constructed using plastic components repurposed from discarded fishing nets. Samsung is helping lead the industry by employing this practice. The Galaxy Tab S8 series devices also come in our slimmest packaging to date, made from sustainably-sourced paper, which enables the company to lower emissions, and produce less waste.

Availability

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order beginning February 9, 10AM EST, and for purchase starting February 25, 2022, at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners across Canada.

Galaxy Tab S8 : Available in Graphite and Pink Gold for $899.99 (our regular price) for the 128 GB model and $999.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s/galaxy-tab-s8-wifi-graphite-128gb-sm-x700nzaaxac/

: Available in Graphite and Pink Gold for $899.99 (our regular price) for the 128 GB model and $999.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s/galaxy-tab-s8-wifi-graphite-128gb-sm-x700nzaaxac/ Galaxy Tab S8+ : Available in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold for $1,149.99 (our regular price) for the 128 GB model and $1,249.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s/galaxy-tab-s8-plus-wifi-graphite-128gb-sm-x800nzaaxac/

: Available in Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold for $1,149.99 (our regular price) for the 128 GB model and $1,249.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s/galaxy-tab-s8-plus-wifi-graphite-128gb-sm-x800nzaaxac/ Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Available in Graphite for $1,499.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/tablets/galaxy-tab-s/galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-wifi-graphite-128gb-sm-x900nzaaxac/



Pre-Order and Purchase Offers

Gift with Purchase Offers

From February 9 to February 24, 2022, Canadians who pre-order a Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet online at Samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store location will receive a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim and Galaxy Buds2 (Graphite) as a gift with purchase.26

Purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet between February 25 and March 31, 2022, on Samsung.com/ca, or at a Samsung Experience Store location and receive a free Book Cover and Galaxy Buds2 (Graphite) as a gift with purchase.27

Trade-In Offer

From February 25 to March 31, 2022, customers who purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 series device at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca and participate in the trade-in program will receive an instant promotional trade-in credit of $100, plus the residual value of their trade-in device, applied upfront towards the purchase of their new Galaxy Tab S8 series device28

AIR MILES® Offers

From February 9 to February 24, 2022, customers who pre-order and complete their purchase of an eligible new Galaxy Tab S8 series device at a Samsung Experience Store or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive:29

100 Bonus Miles with the pre-order of a Galaxy Tab S8.

200 Bonus Miles with the pre-order of a Galaxy Tab S8+.

300 Bonus Miles with the pre-order of a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.



From February 25 to March 4, 2022, customers who purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 series device at a Samsung Experience Store or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive:30

50 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8.

150 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8+.

250 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.



Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.31

Canadians who pre-order a Galaxy Tab S8 series device on Samsung.com/ca between February 9, 2022 and February 24, 2022, will receive 50% off Samsung Care+ coverage.32

From February 25 to April 4, 2022, customers purchasing an eligible Galaxy Tab S8 series device can also purchase a Samsung Care+ 2 year plan for their new device for 30% off.33

Until April 4, 2022, customers who purchase Samsung Care+ for an eligible new Galaxy Tab S8 series device at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive 100 Bonus Miles.34

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair, and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/ .

Device Specifications:

Galaxy Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Display

11-inch, 2560x1600, (WQXGA)

276ppi LTPS TFT, up to 120Hz 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752, (WQXGA+) 266ppi Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848, (WQXGA+) 240ppi Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. OS Android 12.0 Dimensions 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm 185.0 x 285.0 x 5.7mm 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight 503g 567g 726g Camera



Rear 13MP AF + 6MP Ultra-Wide (Dual) + Flash Front 12MP (Ultra-Wide) 12MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra-Wide) Memory & Storage

8GB + 128/256GB,

microSD up to 1TB* 12GB + 256GB, microSD up to 1TB* *MicroSD card sold separately. Processor 4 nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor Battery*

8,000mAh (typical)

Super Fast Charging 2.0(up to 45W) 10,090mAh (typical)

Super Fast Charging 2.0(up to 45W) 11,200mAh (typical)

Super Fast Charging 2.0(up to 45W) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

** Chargers sold separately. Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E ((802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.2 Colour* Graphite &Pink Gold Graphite, Silver & Pink Gold Graphite Connectors Type-C USB 3.2 Sensors Accelerometer, Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Fingerprint, Hall Sensor GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Sound Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Microphone 3 Microphones Video



Recording 4K @ 30fps Playback 8K @ 60fps Security Samsung Knox including Samsung Knox Vault Biometric Authentication Fingerprint with Side Key Fingerprint On Display Fingerprint On Display Accessories

S Pen (BLE, Inbox)

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Note View Cover, Strap Cover S Pen (BLE, Inbox)

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover * S Pen and USB Type-C cable included inbox. Other accessories are available for purchase separately. Availability of third-party cases may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice. Specifications vary by markets and/or carriers.

1 Currently available on Samsung Camera, BlueJeans, Google Duo, Meta Messenger, Google Meet, New Knox Meeting, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Meet, Zoom. Auto-framing only available on ultra-wide front camera. Auto-framing only recognizes people and may not support certain resolutions and ratios. Certain functions may not be available when Auto-framing is on.

2 Not all applications may be compatible for this feature.

3 Quick Share available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets with Android OS version 10.0(Q) and One UI 2.1 or above. Bluetooth Low Energy and WI-Fi connection are required for Quick Share use. Not all applications may be compatible for this feature.

4 S Pen is included with Galaxy Tab S8 Series.

5 Armor Aluminum is cased on all metal components, excluding the display, side keys, and the SIM tray.

6 Auto Switch feature only available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets with OneUI 3.1 or later and Galaxy Watch4 Series or later. Certain devices and applications may not support Auto Switch.

7 Compared to Galaxy Tab S7. Based on laboratory testing.

8 MicroSD card sold separately.

9 Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.

10 Double speed for Wi-Fi 6E measured for devices while using Quick Share. Compared to speed on Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi 6). Actual bandwidth and speed may vary by market, carrier, and user environment. Available on devices running One UI 2.1 or above including Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, S22, S21 Ultra, and Z Fold3.

11 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.

12 45W charger sold separately

13 When using the included charger and cable. Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.

14 When using the included charger and cable. Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected and other application-usage patterns. Results may vary.

15 Compared to Galaxy Tab S7. Latency speed of 2.8ms measured for Tab S8 Ultra(14.6'') and Tab S8+(12.4'') models when using Samsung Notes.

16 Selfie Video within Screen Recorder supports full HD video recording and playback.

17 Google Duo is a trademark of Google LLC. Live sharing host is available to Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series users at time of launch and will be provided to other Galaxy device users with Android S OS at a later date. Participants may need to upgrade to the latest Google Duo app to use live sharing. Google Duo app availability may vary by market. Requires optimal network connection.

18 Jamboard needs to be downloaded separately. Additional functions may require purchase.

19 Compared to speed on Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi 6). Based on laboratory testing. Double speed requires both devices to have Quick Share and Wi-Fi 6E and to be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router. Quick Share available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets with Android OS version 10.0(Q) and One UI 2.1 or above. Quick Share requires Bluetooth Low Energy and WI-Fi connection. Not all applications may be compatible for this feature.

20 Second Screen feature supported for Galaxy Book Windows PC and Galaxy Tab S7/7+ or later models. (2021 Jan update required for Galaxy Tab S7/S7+) Wireless display-capable Windows 10 PC models and Windows 10 v.2004 or later version are required. (Windows update: Sep 2020 or later)

21 Samsung DeX supported on select Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Additional features available on compatible devices only including Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 and devices running One UI 4.1 or above. Compatible apps may vary and not all apps may be resizable on Samsung DeX. Accessories for external screen connection sold separately.

22 Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra have on-screen fingerprint scanners. Galaxy Tab S8 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

23 Book Cover sold separately, does not include S Pen.

24 Wireless Keyboard Sharing is available on Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra and select Galaxy smartphones, running One UI 4 or above. The smartphone should support Bluetooth HID profile. Both devices must be logged into the same Samsung account. Performance may vary depending on user network environment.

25 Availability of covers and accessories may vary by device model and market. Covers and accessories are sold separately.

26 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from February 9th to February 24th, 2022. Pre-order from a participating authorized Canadian retailer any eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra and receive both a Galaxy Tab S8/S8+ Book Cover Keyboard Slim or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard and a Galaxy Buds2 Graphite as a bonus (Book Cover Keyboard Slim EF-DT630BBEGCA regular price $219.99, Book Cover Keyboard Slim EF-DT730BBEGCA regular price $279.99, Book Cover Keyboard EF-DX900BBEGCA regular price $459.99, Galaxy Buds2 SM-R177NZKAXAC regular price $189.99) upon completion of your Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra purchase.

Eligible Samsung Galaxy TabS8/S8+/S8 Ultra tablets are as follows:

Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra (SM-X900NZAEXAC, MSRP $1499.99, SM-X900NZAAXAC, MSRP $1399.99, SM-X800NZAAXAC, SM-X800NIDAXAC, SM-X800NZSAXAC, MSRP $1149.99, SM-X800NZABXAC, SM-X800NIDBXAC, SM-X800NZSBXAC, MSRP $1249.99, SM-X700NZAAXAC, SM-X700NIDAXAC, SM-X700NZSAXAC, MSRP $899.99, SM-X700NZABXAC, SM-X700NIDBXAC, SM-X700NZSBXAC, MSRP $999.99

Savings will be realized upon completion of your Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra purchase. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard and one Galaxy Buds2 per Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra purchased. The exact model of the Book Cover Keyboard or Book Cover Keyboard Slim received by the customer will depend on the eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra purchased by the consumer. Open to Canadian residents only. Participating authorized Canadian retailers may vary and may sell for less. Purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada and samsung.com/ca are also eligible for this promotion. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice.

27 Some conditions apply. Offer is valid from February 25th to March 31st, 2022. Purchase from a participating authorized Canadian retailer any eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra and receive both a Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra Book Cover and Galaxy Buds2 Graphite as a bonus (Book Cover EF-BT630PBEGCA regular price $99.99, EF-BT730PBEGCA regular price $109.99, EF-BX900PBEGCA regular price $149.99, Galaxy Buds2 Graphite SM-R177NZKAXAC regular price $189.99)

Eligible Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/S8+/S8 Ultra tablets are as follows:

(SM-X900NZAEXAC, MSRP $1499.99, SM-X900NZAAXAC, MSRP $1399.99, SM-X800NZAAXAC, SM-X800NIDAXAC, SM-X800NZSAXAC, MSRP $1149.99, SM-X800NZABXAC, SM-X800NIDBXAC, SM-X800NZSBXAC, MSRP $1249.99, SM-X700NZAAXAC, SM-X700NIDAXAC, SM-X700NZSAXAC, MSRP $899.99, SM-X700NZABXAC, SM-X700NIDBXAC, SM-X700NZSBXAC, MSRP $999.99