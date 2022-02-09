Grab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 3, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB the "Company" or "Grab"))), plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the U.S. market opens on March 3, 2022.
The Company's management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at:
|Date and time:
|8:00 AM U.S Eastern Time on March 3, 2022
9:00 PM Singapore Time on March 3, 2022
A link to the call will be posted on the Company's investor relations website at investors.grab.com prior to the call time. Following the call, a replay of the call, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be available at the same website.
About Grab
Grab GRAB is Southeast Asia's leading superapp based on GMV in 1H 2021 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in 465 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single "everyday everything" app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia. (www.grab.com)
For more information, visit www.grab.com.
For enquiries, please contact:
Investors: investor.relations@grab.com
Media: press@grab.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.