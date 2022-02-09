Travere Therapeutics to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX today announced that Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available at https://ir.travere.com/events-presentations and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.
About Travere Therapeutics
At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com
Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879
IR@travere.com
