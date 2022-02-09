Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2022 totaled $163.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $79.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.4 billion.
|PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
|As of January 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)
|Growth Team
|Global Opportunities
|$24,435
|Global Discovery
|2,109
|U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
|14,496
|U.S. Small-Cap Growth
|4,642
|Global Equity Team
|Global Equity
|2,541
|Non-U.S. Growth
|19,060
|Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
|8,406
|China Post-Venture
|210
|U.S. Value Team
|Value Equity
|4,039
|U.S. Mid-Cap Value
|3,840
|International Value Team
|International Value
|31,883
|International Small Cap Value
|24
|Global Value Team
|Global Value
|26,328
|Select Equity
|418
|Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
|Sustainable Emerging Markets
|1,146
|Credit Team
|High Income
|7,950
|Credit Opportunities
|124
|Floating Rate
|39
|Developing World Team
|Developing World
|7,038
|Antero Peak Group
|Antero Peak
|3,784
|Antero Peak Hedge
|1,135
|Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
|$163,647
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $98 million
ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
