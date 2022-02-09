EnerSys Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

READING, Pa., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys ENS, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on January 2, 2022.

Third Quarter FY 22 Highlights Record net sales of $844M up 12% vs. Q3'21

Strong demand across all LoBs

Backlog grew to $1.2B

Supply chain slowed Q3 shipments, impacting mix / earnings Aggressive price / mix offsetting record sequential inflation

Energy Systems margin recovery initiatives progressing

Continued progress on technology, new products and on-shoring

$116M share buybacks from start of Q3 through Feb 9, 2022





Key Results from Operations by Segments ($ in millions) Q3 FY22 Q3 FY21 % Change Energy Systems Net Sales $ 385.2 $ 337.2 14.2 % Operating Earnings 3.5 18.5 (80.8 ) Adjusted Operating Earnings * 9.8 24.8 (60.3 ) Motive Power Net Sales 339.5 304.4 11.5 Operating Earnings 39.0 40.2 (3.1 ) Adjusted Operating Earnings * 39.0 40.5 (3.6 ) Specialty Net Sales 119.3 109.5 9.0 Operating Earnings 11.1 12.6 (12.1 ) Adjusted Operating Earnings * 11.5 13.1 (11.9 )

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

Message from the CEO

We achieved the midpoint of our Q3 guidance on 10% organic volume growth and aggressive price actions that offset cost increases. Revenue in the quarter was well above pre-COVID levels, up 12% over Q3'21 and 11% above Q3'20, despite the full potential being suppressed by lingering supply chain disruptions. Our order rates are very strong, with our backlog growing to a record $1.2B, 2x normalized levels. While sequential costs spiked in excess of $30M in Q3, over $0.50 / share and our largest quarterly increase, I am pleased to say that our aggressive pricing actions are catching up, as our 3% sequential price / mix improvement offset this quarter's immense inflationary impact.

In Q3, we published our EnerSys Sustainability Update, which provided environmental baseline data. We have continued to make substantial progress on our strategic technology and business development initiatives including 5G powering, transportation market share, and next generation Motive Power products, which collectively account for the majority of our backlog growth. Our lithium technology continues to gain traction as we now have several lithium variants available to Motive Power and Energy Systems, we released our Outback Mojave home energy storage lithium battery system, and $46 million of the $117 million of Energy Systems orders so far received for the California Public Utilities Commission backup power mandate were for lithium batteries. Demand is robust across all of our lines of businesses, and we expect this strength to continue well into our next fiscal year. Motive Power order rates have returned to normalized levels and the business will benefit as forklift electrification efforts continue, shortages abate, and we work down our backlog. Energy Systems margin improvements through pricing, contract manufacturing on-shoring, product redesign, and volume will continue to accelerate over the upcoming quarters with further demand growth in network powering. Finally, Specialty's significant growth in Q3 was actually stymied by supply shortages which should set the business up for an even stronger Q4.

As such, we anticipate the benefit of our robust demand, pricing actions, technology developments, and supply mitigation strategies to show continued improvement over the upcoming quarters. We bought back 1.5M shares for $116M since the beginning of Q3, bringing our year-to-date repurchases to 1.9M shares for $148M and have $42M left in authorizations. We expect our adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $1.11 and $1.21 in our fourth fiscal quarter.

David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer, EnerSys

Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders ("Net earnings") for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $36.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $6.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $38.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $16.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Excluding these highlighted items, adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.01, compared to the guidance of $0.96 to $1.06 per diluted share for the third quarter given by the Company on November 10, 2021. These earnings compare to the prior year third quarter adjusted Net earnings of $1.27 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information, which includes tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the quarters ended January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $844.0 million, an increase of 12.4% from the prior year third quarter net sales of $751.1 million and increased 6.7% sequentially from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 net sales of $791.4 million. The increase compared to prior year quarter was the result of a 10% increase in organic volume resulting primarily from strong demand arising from robust markets and the easing of the pandemic and a 3% increase in pricing, partially offset by a 1% decrease in foreign currency translation impact. The sequential increase was due to a 5% increase in organic volume and a 3% increase in pricing, partially offset by a 1% decrease in foreign currency translation impact.

The Company's operating results for its business segments for the third quarters of fiscal 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Quarter ended ($ millions) January 2, 2022 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 385.2 $ 339.5 $ 119.3 $ 844.0 Operating Earnings $ 2.8 $ 37.3 $ 11.0 $ 51.1 Restructuring and other exit charges 0.7 1.7 0.1 2.5 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 5.9 — 0.4 6.3 Other 0.4 — — 0.4 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 9.8 $ 39.0 $ 11.5 $ 60.3





Quarter ended ($ millions) January 3, 2021 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 337.2 $ 304.4 $ 109.5 $ 751.1 Operating Earnings $ 17.7 $ 25.8 $ 12.6 $ 56.1 Restructuring and other exit charges 0.8 14.4 — 15.2 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.3 — 0.5 6.8 Other — 0.3 — 0.3 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 24.8 $ 40.5 $ 13.1 $ 78.4

Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2022 was $115.8 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $25.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2021 was $109.5 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $28.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the nine months of fiscal 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, were $3.27. This compares to the prior year nine months adjusted Net earnings of $3.19 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information.

Net sales for the nine months of fiscal 2022 were $2,450.3 million, an increase of 13.2% from the prior year nine months net sales of $2,164.4 million. This increase was due to an 11% increase in organic volume resulting primarily from strong demand, and a 1% increase each in pricing and foreign currency translation impact.

The Company's operating results for its business segments for the nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Nine months ended ($ millions) January 2, 2022 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 1,126.2 $ 996.3 $ 327.8 $ 2,450.3 Operating Earnings $ 10.4 $ 116.7 $ 34.6 $ 161.7 Inventory adjustment relating to exit activities — 1.0 — 1.0 Restructuring and other exit charges 1.4 12.9 (1.1 ) 13.2 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 17.8 — 1.3 19.1 Other 1.8 — — 1.8 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 31.4 $ 130.6 $ 34.8 $ 196.8





Nine months ended ($ millions) January 3, 2021 Energy Systems Motive Power Specialty Total Net Sales $ 1,031.4 $ 831.0 $ 302.0 $ 2,164.4 Operating Earnings $ 60.7 $ 74.8 $ 29.2 $ 164.7 Restructuring and other exit charges 2.6 16.9 0.2 19.7 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 18.0 — 1.3 19.3 Other 1.5 0.3 — 1.8 Acquisition activity expense 0.2 — 0.1 0.3 Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 83.0 $ 92.0 $ 30.8 $ 205.8

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, ("GAAP"). EnerSys' management uses the non-GAAP measures "adjusted Net earnings" and "adjusted operating earnings" as applicable, in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure, as used by EnerSys in past quarters and years, adjusts operating earnings and Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP to reflect changes in financial results associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives and other highlighted charges and income items. Management believes the presentation of these financial measures reflecting these non-GAAP adjustments provides important supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company as distinct from results that include items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results and overall business performance; in particular, those charges that the Company incurs as a result of restructuring activities, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles and other assets, acquisition activities and those charges and credits that are not directly related to operating unit performance, such as significant legal proceedings, amortization of Alpha and NorthStar related intangible assets and tax valuation allowance changes, including those related to the AHV Financing in Switzerland. Because these charges are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations, or are incurred as a result of a potential or previous acquisition, they are not as helpful a measure of the performance of our underlying business, particularly in light of their unpredictable nature and are difficult to forecast. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances. For those items which are non-taxable, the tax expense (benefit) is calculated at 0%.

These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for operating earnings or Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings is set forth in the table above, providing a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings to the Company's reported operating results for its business segments. Included below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted Net earnings to reported amounts. Non-GAAP adjusted operating earnings and Net earnings are calculated excluding restructuring and other highlighted charges and credits. The following tables provide additional information regarding certain non-GAAP measures:

Quarter ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 36.3 $ 38.6 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other exit charges 2.5 (1 ) 15.2 (1 ) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 6.3 (2 ) 6.8 (2 ) Other 0.4 (3 ) 0.3 (3 ) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (2.5 ) (5.9 ) Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 43.0 $ 55.0 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 41,905,815 42,599,834 Diluted 42,497,045 43,290,403 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.29 Diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.27 Reported Net Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.89 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175

The following table provides the line of business allocation of the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation above:

Quarter ended ($ millions) January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Energy Systems 0.7 0.8 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Motive Power 1.7 14.4 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Specialty 0.1 — (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Energy Systems 5.9 6.3 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Specialty 0.4 0.5 (3) Other - Energy Systems 0.4 — (3) Other - Motive Power — 0.3 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 9.2 $ 22.3

Nine months ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 115.8 $ 109.5 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and other exit charges 14.2 (1 ) 19.7 (1 ) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 19.1 (2 ) 19.3 (2 ) Other 1.8 (3 ) 1.8 (3 ) Acquisition activity expense — 0.3 (4 ) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (10.0 ) (11.1 ) Swiss Tax Reform $ — $ (1.9 ) Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 140.9 $ 137.6 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 42,393,907 42,502,460 Diluted 43,096,740 43,103,304 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.33 $ 3.24 Diluted $ 3.27 $ 3.19 Reported Net Earnings (Loss) per share: Basic $ 2.73 $ 2.58 Diluted $ 2.69 $ 2.54 Dividends per common share $ 0.525 $ 0.525





Nine months ended ($ millions) January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Inventory adjustment relating to exit activities - Motive Power 1.0 — (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Energy Systems 1.4 2.6 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Motive Power 12.9 16.9 (1) Restructuring and other exit charges - Specialty (1.1 ) 0.2 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Energy Systems 17.8 18.0 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Specialty 1.3 1.3 (3) Other - Energy Systems 1.8 1.5 (3) Other - Motive Power — 0.3 (4) Acquisition activity expense - Energy Systems — 0.2 (4) Acquisition activity expense - Specialty — 0.1 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 35.1 $ 41.1

Summary of Earnings (Unaudited)

(In millions, except share and per share data)

Quarter ended January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Net sales $ 844.0 $ 751.1 Gross profit 184.3 189.3 Operating expenses 130.7 118.0 Restructuring and other exit charges 2.5 15.2 Operating earnings 51.1 56.1 Earnings before income taxes 42.8 43.8 Income tax expense 6.5 5.2 Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 36.3 $ 38.6 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.89 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 41,905,815 42,599,834 Diluted 42,497,045 43,290,403





Nine months ended January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Net sales $ 2,450.3 $ 2,164.4 Gross profit 555.4 541.8 Operating expenses 380.5 357.4 Restructuring and other exit charges 13.2 19.7 Operating earnings 161.7 164.7 Earnings before income taxes 135.0 126.9 Income tax expense 19.2 17.4 Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 115.8 $ 109.5 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 2.73 $ 2.58 Diluted $ 2.69 $ 2.54 Dividends per common share $ 0.525 $ 0.525 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 42,393,907 42,502,460 Diluted 43,096,740 43,103,304





ENERSYS

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

January 2, 2022 March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 397,060 $ 451,808 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts: January 2, 2022 - $12,800; March 31, 2021 - $12,992 636,049 603,581 Inventories, net 671,399 518,247 Prepaid and other current assets 138,944 117,681 Total current assets 1,843,452 1,691,317 Property, plant, and equipment, net 501,888 497,056 Goodwill 700,826 705,593 Other intangible assets, net 405,128 430,898 Deferred taxes 65,592 65,212 Other assets 74,517 72,721 Total assets $ 3,591,403 $ 3,462,797 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 33,503 $ 34,153 Accounts payable 317,585 323,876 Accrued expenses 270,973 318,959 Total current liabilities 622,061 676,988 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 1,191,469 969,618 Deferred taxes 76,756 76,412 Other liabilities 193,103 196,203 Total liabilities 2,083,389 1,919,221 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at January 2, 2022 and at March 31, 2021 — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 135,000,000 shares authorized, 55,737,999 shares issued and 41,546,352 shares outstanding at January 2, 2022; 55,552,810 shares issued and 42,753,020 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 557 555 Additional paid-in capital 562,805 554,168 Treasury stock at cost, 14,191,647 shares held as of January 2, 2022 and 12,799,790 shares held as of March 31, 2021 (677,476 ) (563,481 ) Retained earnings 1,762,841 1,669,751 Contra equity - indemnification receivable (3,620 ) (5,355 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (140,987 ) (115,883 ) Total EnerSys stockholders' equity 1,504,120 1,539,755 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 3,894 3,821 Total equity 1,508,014 1,543,576 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,591,403 $ 3,462,797





ENERSYS

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Nine months ended January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net earnings $ 115,819 $ 109,538 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72,322 70,192 Write-off of assets relating to exit activities 3,922 7,292 Derivatives not designated in hedging relationships: Net gains (421 ) (592 ) Cash proceeds 342 790 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,933 270 Deferred income taxes (24 ) (1,785 ) Non-cash interest expense 1,620 1,554 Stock-based compensation 15,817 16,982 Gain on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (528 ) (4,007 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (40,264 ) 71,077 Inventories (163,747 ) 28,069 Prepaid and other current assets (18,344 ) 15,047 Other assets 1,322 3,012 Accounts payable (9,086 ) (40,933 ) Accrued expenses (58,233 ) 9,839 Other liabilities (480 ) (14,246 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (78,030 ) 272,099 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (52,351 ) (53,742 ) Proceeds from disposal of facility 3,268 — Insurance proceeds relating to property, plant and equipment — 4,800 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 1,433 145 Net cash used in investing activities (47,650 ) (48,797 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net repayments on short-term debt (297 ) (9,367 ) Proceeds from Second Amended Revolver borrowings 424,800 90,000 Repayments of Second Amended Revolver borrowings (39,800 ) (123,000 ) Repayments of Second Amended Term Loan (161,447 ) (28,194 ) Debt issuance costs (2,952 ) — Option proceeds, net 1,273 4,818 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (9,120 ) (4,959 ) Purchase of treasury stock (114,534 ) — Dividends paid to stockholders (22,187 ) (22,338 ) Other 607 466 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 76,343 (92,574 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,411 ) 30,944 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (54,748 ) 161,672 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 451,808 326,979 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 397,060 $ 488,651

