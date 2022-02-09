Allbirds Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com . A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Allbirds also announced that members of the company's management team will participate in the BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel, New York, NY. The event will be webcast live and archived on Allbirds' investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com .

IPO Lock-up Termination

Pursuant to the agreements entered into with Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Securities, as representatives of the underwriters for Allbirds' recent initial public offering, the lock-up agreements for Allbirds' directors, officers, and holders of Allbirds' common stock and securities exercisable for or convertible into common stock will terminate at the opening of trading on Friday, February 25, 2022.

About Allbirds

Headquartered in San Francisco, Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on the planet. Allbirds' story began with superfine New Zealand merino wool and has since evolved to include a eucalyptus tree fiber knit fabric and a sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam®). Allbirds serves customers across 35 countries through 36 stores and its eCommerce website.

CONTACTS:

Investors

ir@allbirds.com

Media

press@allbirds.com