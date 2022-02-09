Katapult Schedules Quarterly Financial Results and Conference Call

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. KPLT, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will release its fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, financial results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, before market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, to discuss the company's financial results.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/.
A live dial-in will be available at (888) 302-0680 (domestic) or (281) 962-4859 (international). The conference ID number is 1038243. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 11:00 AM ET on March 29, 2022, at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 1038243.
Contacts
Investor Inquiries:
Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations
Bill Wright
917-750-0346
bill.wright@katapult.com
Press Inquiries:
Allison + Partners
908-566-2090
katapult@allisonpr.com
