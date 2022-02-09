US ECOLOGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of ECOL and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of US Ecology, Inc. ECOL breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's acquisition by Republic Services, Inc. RSG.
On February 9, 2022, US Ecology announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Republic Services in a deal worth approximately $2.2 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, US Ecology stockholders will receive $48 in cash for each share of US Ecology common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.
Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that US Ecology's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for US Ecology's stockholders.
