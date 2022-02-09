Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD today announced that it will release the financial results for its three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. C.S.T. A conference call with the Company will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. The call-in number is (877) 377-7553 and Conference ID is 5544504. The conference call will be available by replay until Friday, February 18, 2022 by calling (855) 859-2056 and providing Conference ID 5544504. The live call and replay can also be heard on the Company's website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the Investor Relations page. A copy of the press release will be available on the Company's website.
The Company
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes" or the "Company") is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 131-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company's Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company's culture. The company's commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.
For further information contact:
Tina Baginskis
Director, Investor Relations
630-574-3024
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.