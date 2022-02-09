Pulmonx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation LUNG ("Pulmonx"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 after the close of trading on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 614-1518 for domestic callers or (270) 823-1072 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 8494407. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.
About Pulmonx Corporation
Pulmonx Corporation LUNG is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx's Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a "breakthrough device." The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 100,000 valves used to treat more than 25,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit https://uspatients.pulmonx.com/. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.
Pulmonx®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.
Contact
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
investors@pulmonx.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.