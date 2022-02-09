ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

CleanSpark Reports Record First Quarter FY2022 Financial Results

by Globe Newswire
February 9, 2022 4:05 PM | 25 min read

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK (the "Company"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021. 

"December 16th marked our one-year anniversary of sustainable bitcoin mining and since then we have brought the Company to record revenues and profit," said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark's Chief Executive Officer. "As of the date of this release, we have 20,900 machines in operation with a total hashrate exceeding 2.1 EH/s and producing approximately 10 bitcoin per day. 

"Given our success with bitcoin mining," Bradford continued, "CleanSpark is considering strategic alternatives for our legacy energy business.  Focusing our efforts on our bitcoin mining segment allows the Company to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity bitcoin presents.  We look forward to sharing our corporate vision on our first quarter earnings call and discussing the strategic pillars we believe are crucial to our long-term success."

"Our strong financial results are evidence of the operating leverage of our business model," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, Chief Financial Officer. "Gross margins remain high at almost 80%, and much of that profitability translates to the bottom line as we saw $14.5m of net income and $24.1m of Adjusted EBITDA[1], which represents net margins of approximately 35% and 58%, respectively.  CleanSpark also has zero long-term debt, and we will be looking to use our strong balance sheet and operating cash flows as a springboard for future growth expansion."

Q1 Financial Highlights

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

  • The Company increased its quarterly revenues to $41.2 million, an increase of $38.9 million or 17x from $2.3 million for the same prior year period. 
  • Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $14.5m or $0.35 basic income per share compared to a loss of $(7.2) million or $(0.32) loss per share for the same prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 improved significantly to $24.1 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $(2.7) million from the same prior year period.
  • The Company also saw substantial sequential revenues growth in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter.  Revenues increased $14.1 million or 52% from the fourth quarter.  Net income for the first quarter was $14.5 million reversing a net loss of $(5.4) million in the fourth quarter.  Adjusted EBITDA1 was $24.1 million, increasing almost 700% from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2021

Assets

  • Cash: $5.2 million
  • Digital Currency: $30.2 million 
  • Total Current assets: $58.7 million
  • Total Mining assets (including prepaid deposits & deployed miners): $286.9m
  • Total Assets: $418.1 million

Liabilities and Stockholders' equity

  • Current Liabilities: $22.5 million
  • Total Liabilities: $24.1 million
  • Total Stockholders' Equity: $394.1 million

The Company had working capital of $36.2 million and no long-term debt as of December 31, 2021. 

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its first quarter 2022 earnings presentation and business update for investors and analysts today,February 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. EST. Webcast URL: https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations/clsk-earnings

The webcast will be accessible for at least 30 days on the Company's website.

Participant Dial-in (Toll free): 1-877-270-2148.

A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, but are not limited to statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, equity compensation, business strategy, plans, market growth and our objectives for future operations. 

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the success of its digital currency mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which we operate, increasing difficulty rates for bitcoin mining; bitcoin halving; new or additional governmental regulation; the anticipated delivery dates of new miners; the ability to successfully deploy new miners; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on logistics and shipping and the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, CleanSpark management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing the Company with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Our management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

We are providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") that excludes the impact of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, our share-based compensation expense, and impairment of assets, unrealized gains/losses on securities, certain financing costs, other non-cash items, certain non-recurring expenses, and impacts related to discontinued operations; and (ii) non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA that excludes the impact of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, our share-based compensation expense, and impairment of assets, unrealized gains/losses on securities, certain financing costs, other non-cash items, and impacts related to discontinued operations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) impacts of interest, taxes, and depreciation; (ii) significant non-cash expenses such as our share-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on securities, certain financing costs, other non-cash items that we believe are not reflective of our general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) significant impairment losses related to long-lived and digital assets, which include our bitcoin for which the accounting requires significant estimates and judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; and (iv) and impacts related to discontinued operations that would not be applicable to our future business activities.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For example, we expect that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, and directors.

We have also excluded impairment losses on assets, including impairments of our digital currency our non-GAAP financial measures, which may continue to occur in future periods as a result of our continued holdings of significant amounts of bitcoin. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We rely primarily on such Consolidated Financial Statements to understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and use the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.

About CleanSpark 

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Investor Relations Contact 
Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman
ir@cleanspark.com 

Media Contacts 
Isaac Holyoak 
pr@cleanspark.com 

BlocksBridge Consulting 
Nishant Sharma 
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com 

CLEANSPARK, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) 		    September 30,

2021 		 
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   $ 5,212,414     $ 18,040,327  
Accounts receivable, net     4,622,002       2,619,957  
Inventory     1,432,110       2,672,744  
Prepaid expense and other current assets     11,245,426       5,129,047  
Digital currency     30,203,387       23,603,210  
Derivative investment asset     5,204,505       4,905,656  
Investment in equity security     250,000       260,772  
Investment in debt security, AFS, at fair value     512,721       494,608  
Total current assets   $ 58,682,565     $ 57,726,321  
             
Property and equipment, net   $ 198,490,355     $ 137,674,739  
Operating lease right of use asset     1,421,252       1,488,240  
Capitalized software, net     477,191       503,685  
Intangible assets, net     10,996,442       12,195,492  
Deposits on mining equipment     125,700,523       87,959,910  
Other long-term asset     3,327,245       875,536  
Goodwill     19,049,198       19,049,198  
Total assets   $ 418,144,771     $ 317,473,121  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 20,237,550     $ 7,975,263  
Contract liabilities     386,740       296,964  
Operating lease liability     261,101       256,195  
Finance lease liability     366,728       413,798  
Acquisition liability     300,000       300,000  
Contingent consideration     615,249       820,802  
Dividends payable     314,611        
Total current liabilities     22,481,979       10,063,022  
Long-term liabilities            
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     1,167,779       1,235,325  
Finance lease liability, net of current portion     419,563       458,308  
Total liabilities   $ 24,069,321     $ 11,756,655  
             
Stockholders' equity            
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,474,062 and
   37,395,945 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 
   September 30, 2021, respectively 		    41,475       37,394  
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series A
   shares; 2,000,000 authorized; 1,750,000 and 1,750,000 issued and outstanding
   as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively 		    1,750       1,750  
Additional paid-in capital     518,240,478       444,074,832  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     12,721       (5,392)
Accumulated deficit     (124,220,974)     (138,392,118)
Total stockholders' equity     394,075,450       305,716,466  
             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 418,144,771     $ 317,473,121  

CLEANSPARK, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

    Three months ended  
    December 31,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		 
Revenues, net            
Digital currency mining revenue, net   $ 36,974,578     $ 733,410  
Energy hardware, software and services revenue     3,970,210       1,213,870  
Other services revenue     297,181       310,290  
Total revenues, net     41,241,969       2,257,570  
             
Costs and expenses            
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)     8,797,926       1,332,890  
Professional fees     3,317,819       1,712,723  
Payroll expenses     8,883,047       3,314,201  
General and administrative expenses     1,888,100       950,139  
Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)     6,222,346        
Depreciation and amortization     7,697,568       1,117,715  
Total costs and expenses     36,806,806       8,427,668  
             
Income (loss) from operations     4,435,163       (6,170,098)  
             
Other income/(expense)            
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     55,542        
Realized gain on sale of digital currency     9,994,791       49,918  
Realized gain on sale of equity security     665        
Unrealized loss on equity security     (1,847)       (73,500)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative security     298,849       (1,020,494)
Interest income     33,471       47,984  
Interest expense     (52,709)     (1,340)
Loss on write off and disposal of assets     (278,170)      
Total other income (expense)     10,050,592       (997,432)
             
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) or benefit     14,485,755       (7,167,530)
Income tax (expense) or benefit            
Net income (loss)   $ 14,485,755     $ (7,167,530)
             
Preferred stock dividends     314,611        
             
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ 14,171,144     $ (7,167,530)
             
Other comprehensive income     18,113        
             
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ 14,189,257     $ (7,167,530)
             
Income (loss) per common share - basic   $ 0.35     $ (0.32)
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic     40,279,938       22,146,992  
             
Income (loss) per common share - diluted   $ 0.35     $ (0.32)
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted     40,485,761       22,146,992  
             

CLEANSPARK, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED) 

    Three months ended December 31,  
    2021     2020  
Revenues, net            
Digital currency mining revenue, net   $ 36,974,578     $ 733,410  
Energy hardware, software and services revenue     3,970,210       1,213,870  
Other services revenue     297,181       310,290  
Total revenues, net   $ 41,241,969     $ 2,257,570  
             
Net income (loss)   $ 14,485,755     $ (7,167,530)
Adjustments:                
Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)   $ 6,222,346     $  
Depreciation and amortization     7,697,568       1,117,715  
Stock based compensation     5,749,107       4,350,643  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     55,542        
Realized gain on sale of digital currency     (9,994,791)     (49,918)
Realized gain on sale of equity security     (665)      
Unrealized loss on equity security     1,847       73,500  
  Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative security     (298,849)     (1,020,494)
  Interest income   (33,471)   (47,984)
  Interest expense   52,709     1,340  
  Loss on write off and disposal of assets   278,170      
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 24,104,184     $ (2,742,728)
             
    Three months ended 

September 30, 2021 		   
Revenues, net        
Digital currency mining revenue, net   $ 22,747,990    
Energy hardware, software and services revenue     4,017,574    
Other services revenue     379,230    
Total revenues, net   $ 27,144,794    
         
Net loss   $ (5,367,391)  
Adjustments:          
Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)   $ 3,441,917    
Depreciation and amortization     5,361,348    
Stock based compensation     52,317    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (84,198)    
Realized gain on sale of digital currency     (2,432,313)  
Realized gain on sale of equity security     (73,138)  
Unrealized loss on equity security     104,067    
  Unrealized loss on derivative security     2,528,974    
  Interest expense, net   33,958    
  Other income   (1,761)  
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,563,780    
         

[1] Non-GAAP financial metric; see "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" in this press release.


Isaac Holyoak
CleanSpark, Inc.
702-989-7694
pr@cleanspark.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.