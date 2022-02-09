Jackdaw Capital Announces a Strategic Partnership With China Merchants Securities to Launch the $1 Billion Caduceus Venture Funds

LONDON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackdaw Capital, an award-winning asset management company based in London, UK, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with China Merchants Securities UK Limited (CMS) for the launch of the Caduceus Venture Funds.
The first fund launch comes after the closing of the Jackdaw Fintech Fund in July 2021, which invested in the equity and tokens of fintech, blockchain, and edtech startups sourced from around the globe.
Nicolas Rabener, CEO of Jackdaw Capital, commented: "We're delighted that some of these recent investments like the digital asset custody provider Qredo have already generated attractive returns, which allows us an early return of invested capital plus profits to our investors.
Our investors have encouraged us to take a larger step into the future and provide them with a fund dedicated to the blockchain space, which we are fulfilling with the Caduceus Venture Fund."
The new fund is focused on investing in developers and entrepreneurs creating applications on the Caduceus blockchain protocol, which is currently in its public testing phase and offers the fastest transaction speed of all public chains. It is ideal for building businesses for the digital life and what ultimately might become the metaverse.
"Although the blockchain space has gathered significant interest in the last 12 months, there are no applications that have achieved widespread adoption. The Caduceus blockchain protocol is unique as it is extremely fast, has low transaction costs, is highly modular, and is easy to adopt, which empowers developers to build Web 3.0 applications with similar potential to those on the internet and mobile phone.
We are delighted that CMS and Jackdaw Capital share our vision of Caduceus becoming the protocol layer for the metaverse world," commented Bobby Chow, a co-founder of Caduceus.
The investment team at Jackdaw Capital believes that the evolution of the metaverse represents a multi-billion investment opportunity and is one of those rare moments in time that offers a rich set of investment opportunities.
Joe Batchelor, Digital Assets & eRMB specialist at CMS commented, "We remain very excited about the opportunities arising for clients in both central bank digital currencies as well as non-central bank-sponsored digital assets and continue to lead the bridge to the very best innovation between Asia and Europe."
The close of the first Caduceus Venture Fund is scheduled for the end of March 2022 and Jackdaw Capital has already gathered significant commitments from investors ahead of the official launch.
About Jackdaw Capital
Jackdaw Capital is an award-winning asset management company based in London that is authorized and regulated by the FCA. The firm offers venture capital funds, wealth management, and family office services to professional investors from the UK and internationally. Further information can be found at www.jackdawcapital.com. Inquiries should be sent to info@jackdawcapital.com.
Important Disclosure and Disclaimer Information
Jackdaw Capital offers its services to professional clients only. Any investment comes with risks and the value of an investment can decrease as well as increase.
