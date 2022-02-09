Hemp, Inc. Reports: Alaska's Hemp Pilot Program Set for Expansion

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. HEMP, one of the global leaders on the forefront of the industrial hemp industry, reports today that Alaska's "baby" hemp pilot program hits full throttle thanks to the federal government's official green light (stamp of approval). The state has been operating its industrial hemp pilot program, procedurally, under federal law since April, 2019. With the recent stamp of approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Alaska can now expand and claim its stake in the multi-billion-dollar industry. The significance of this particular state in such a competitive industry?



Alaska is one of only a handful of states that "inspects products for quality and purity," one news source noted. This is one of the first things consumers, who ingest hemp-based products, take into account. Now, entrepreneurs from Alaska, who make hemp products such as CBD oils, are now able to market nationwide. Alaskan farmers will be "able to diversify by growing a different crop that can be made into products that are increasingly in demand here and worldwide."

The approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture went into effect on January 1, 2022. Alaska's Industry Hemp Program (IHP) continues to remain compliant as required by the 2018 Farm Bill. Alaska's Division of Agriculture is now updating its industrial hemp regulations for "alignment as a permanent program." According to the press release issued by Alaska Commissioner Corri A. Feige, "the goal is diversification of Alaska's economy with the addition of a new crop for its farmers. Industrial hemp is one crop where Alaska is not years behind the Lower 48 in development." Alaska Gov. Dunleavy additionally expressed hope that "industrial hemp will become a viable cash crop for growers in Alaska."

Already positioned as a "go-to" consultant in the industry, Hemp, Inc. can be great resource to Alaska farmers and manufacturers as they expand. With the industrial hemp market growing exponentially, resources and contacts are invaluable. The industrial hemp market is expected to reach 12.01 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% from 2021 to 2028, per the most recent study by Grand View Research, Inc.

Hemp, Inc.'s first product, in its line of CBDA and CBGA products, is set to be released soon. The entire product line will include water, tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

The current King of Hemp® product line includes:

King of Hemp® Gummies - These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp® Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and hemp CBG kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘Midnight Express', which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

King of Hemp® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulated tinctures with CBDA and CBGA will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations in a few weeks.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp, Inc. has the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America, an 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

HEMP, INC.'S LAS VEGAS FACILITY

In addition to Hemp, Inc.'s 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, NC, the Company also has a 10,000-square foot research and development/manufacturing facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada… home of some of the biggest named trade shows and conventions in the United States. Easily accessible in the heart of the valley, this facility researches, formulates, develops and produces the Company's line of products and stays abreast of the industry's scientific data and findings. Those interested in Hemp, Inc.'s King of Hemp® products or those who require more information can visit www.KingofHempUSA.com; email sales@kingofhempusa.com; or, call 877-436-7564.

HEMP, INC.'S RECENT ACQUISITIONS

Hemp, Inc. had its second major acquisition in less than three months. In the all-stock transaction, Hemp, Inc. acquired full ownership of American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC (ASR). This specific acquisition will enable Hemp, Inc. to leverage ASR's proprietary intellectual property to improve its hemp grows and harvesting. The first acquisition was acquiring Ferris Holding, Inc., a leading co-packer and manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. To read more on how these strategic acquisitions are positioning the Company for long-term profitable growth, click here.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

