Topical Scar Treatment Market Size to Hit $218.50 Million by 2027. A $50 Million Opportunities in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Scope of the Topical Scar Treatment Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $166.98 Million Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 4.58% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC Segments Covered Scar type, form, distribution channel, and geography Top Companies Perrigo Company Plc, Molnlycke Healthcare AB, Newmedical Technology, Alliance Pharma, HRA Pharma, and Smith & Nephew

Key Highlights:

The increasing burn injury incidents and rising demand for burn scar treatments is the major factor that boosts the market growth.

Teenagers are most prevalent for the acne scar appearance that triggered the application rate of topical scar treatment products.

Rising concern about scar appearance on face and skin in female and male populations derived the demand for the scar treatment.

Silicone material-based topical scar treatment solution is more effective than other materials; this characteristic of silicone-based topical scar treatment solution drives the high market growth.

Rising accidental cases & surgical procedures boost the application rate of topical scar treatment products.

Gel form products delivered a high efficacy rate for reducing scar, pigmentation, pliability scores, and scar length.

Due to the high accessibility and availability of topical scar treatment products, hospitals, and retail pharmacies accounted for a higher market share than the other distribution channels.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by scar type, form, distribution channels, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key company profiles and 21 other prominent vendors

Topical Scar Treatment Market – Segmentation Analysis

Online pharmacies are witnessing increased traction, with many customers using e-commerce channels. The availability of topical scar treatment products through online pharmacies has fueled demand for treating small burn injuries and acne scars globally.

Over the years, several studies have illustrated the benefits of gel products in treating keloid and hypertrophic scars silicone and non-silicone gel products. These products are highly effective in improving burn injury scar visibility due to their extensive adherence to the scar surface. The global gel topical scar treatment market is expected to reach $97.34 million by 2027.

The increasing rate of re-hospitalization among burn patients and rising susceptibility to scar formation drive the application rate of topical contracture scar treatment. The prevalence of contracture scars in patients with burn injuries is between 35%-55% at the time of discharge, which increases once the wound starts healing. The topical contracture scar treatment market is expected to reach $21.98 million by 2027.





Market Segmentation by Scar Type

Keloids Scars and Hypertrophic Scars

Acne Scars

Contracture Scars





Market Segmentation by Form

Gel

Scar Sheets

Others





Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales Channel

Other Distribution Channels Supermarket and Hypermarket Wellness Centers







Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia







Topical Scar Treatment Market – Vendor Landscape

The topical scar treatment market is highly competitive, with an increasing number of new players. Key players are building strategic collaborations to increase their topical scar therapy product portfolios. Mölnlycke Healthcare, for instance, constructed a new distribution center in Northampton shire, UK, in December 2020. Moreover, the topical scar treatment market will witness significant growth in recent years due to constant mergers and acquisitions and product launches. The major contributors are Perrigo, Molnlycke Healthcare AB, Alliance Pharma & New medical Technology. Manufacturers also focus on expanding their product portfolio by bringing new technologically advanced products and obtaining approval from various regulatory bodies to boost their growth in the topical scar treatment market.



Prominent Vendors

Perrigo Company Plc

Molnlycke Healthcare AB

Newmedical Technology

Alliance Pharma

HRA Pharma

Smith & Nephew

Other Prominent Vendors

Aroamas LLC

Biodermis

Implus (Spenco)

Genomma Lab Internacional

Revitol Corporation

Eucare Pharmaceuticals

Galderma

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Loreal

Mylan

Promore Pharma

Murud Inc

Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc.

Pharmaxis Ltd

Rejuvaskin

Re'equil

The Menarini Group

Sientra

SkinKraft

Terez & Honor





