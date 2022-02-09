Professional Community Management Names Jessica Flicker Director of Community Management and Developer Services

Los Angeles, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, is pleased to announce the promotion ofJessica Flicker, CMCA®, AMS®, CCAM®, to director of community management and developer services.
Ms. Flicker has an extensive background in community and homeowner association management, as well as commercial and residential leasing and management. She previously worked with several California property management firms as community manager, executive director, business development specialist, and vice president.
Ms. Flicker joined PCM in 2019 as a business development manager. Embracing her natural ability to partner closely with clients, she transitioned to the senior community manager role in 2020. She was later promoted to director of developer services. Ms. Flicker's new role as director of community management and developer services combines her extensive sales, service, and developer skills with her customer service experience.
"As PCM continues to grow, we know that our leadership team must also expand in order to continue providing our clients with the superior expertise and industry guidance that they have come to expect. Promoting Jessica was an obvious choice in helping fill that need," stated Matthew Williams, CCAM®, PCAM®, PCM president. "Jessica is a people-focused leader and determined problem solver. Her extensive industry background, combined with her passion for forming close-knit partnerships with our clients, makes her the ideal choice for this new role."
Ms. Flicker attended Allied Real Estate School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management, and Operations from Southern New Hampshire University.
About Associa
With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa
-30-
Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.