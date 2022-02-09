Oats Market is projected to reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oats Market is estimated at USD 6.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032. Globally, the market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of about USD 4.7 Bn by 2032.



The incorporation of oats in the food industry is mainly due to the increasing market penetration of breakfast cereal products. The abundance of nutrients, particularly the dietary fiber content of oats, accompanied with the rising health consciousness of people, is one of the key factors driving the global Oats Market.

Apart from being a very healthy option for meals, oats contribute equally well for maintaining hair and skin health. The increasing consumption of convenience food and on-the-go food products also exhibits a positive impact on the oats market.

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 6.1 Billion Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 10.8 Billion Global Growth Rate 5.9% Forecast Period 2022-2032

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7395

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights, titled ‘Oats Market: Global Industry Analysis 2017-2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032', the revenue generated from oats is estimated to be valued over US$ 4,897.6 Mn in 2021, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032).

The growing economy is expected to exhibit a substantial growth over the retail chains across the globe. This, in turn, facilitates the demand for oats and oat products. Due to the preference of cereal products, retail chains are coming up with innovative types of oats and oat-based products accompanied by captivating advertisements, thus evoking a sense of authenticity to buy their products.

Leading brands are continuously gaining traction by launching premium range of oat products, creating a long-term growth opportunity all over the globe. Moreover, the growing fast-paced lifestyle of people has led to the increasing demand for portable and conveniently packed food products, thus elevating the demand for ready-to-eat oat products.

These factors have led to an increasing penetration of established players by ensuring a highly competitive market scenario for oats and oat products, and fortifying the overall growth of the oats market over the forecast period.

By end use, the breakfast cereals segment is estimated to account for a market value share of 51.2% in 2021 for the oats market. The breakfast cereals segment is expected to register a growth rate of 5.2% over the forecast period 2022 to 2032 for the oats market. On the basis of distribution, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment has been estimated to hold the maximum value share of 67.7% in 2021, with a growth rate of 5.6%.

The online retail segment is expected to register a significant growth of 6.4% over the forecast period for the oats market. On the basis of region, Eastern Europe is expected to register a revenue share of 27.1% in 2021. North America is expected to follow Eastern Europe, with a revenue share of 20.6% in 2021 for the global oats market.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7395

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size

Value in

2022 USD 6.1 Billion Market

Forecast

Value in

2032 USD 10.8 Billion Global

Growth

Rate 5.9 % Forecast

Period 2022-2032 Historical

Data

Available

for 2017-2021 Market

Analysis MT for Volume and USD Bn for Value Key

Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA Key

Countries

Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market

Segments

Covered Product Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel and Region Key

Companies

Profiled • Nestle S.A.



• PepsiCo (Quaker Oats Company)



• The Kellog Company



• General Mills, Inc.



• Pioneer Foods Ltd.



• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



• Grain Millers, Inc.



• Marico Limited



• Post Holdings, Inc.



• Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.



• Richardson International Limited



• Bagrry's India Ltd.



• Nature's Path Foods



• NOW Health Group, Inc.



• Helsinki Mills Ltd.



• Morning Foods Limited



• Avena Foods Limited



• Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. Buy Now https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7395

Growing Demand for Food, Globally With the increasing rate of world population and healthier economic conditions, there will be more mouths to feed and more plates to fill. The changing trend of food and beverage consumption is likely to impact the transition of oats and oat-based products for the middle class, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for oats in the preparation of cereal products.

Also, per capita expenditure on food and beverages by the global population has witnessed a significant increase over the years. The key reason behind this is increasing health consciousness among consumers, as oats are among the most preferred alternatives, not only for breakfast but also for snacks, due to the better appetite fullness promotion behavior of oats. This increasing per capita expenditure is also expected to support the growth of the oats market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7395

Some of the major companies operating in the oats market space are Nestlé S.A., Quaker Oats Company, The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Pioneer Foods Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Marico Limited, B&G Foods, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Grain Millers, Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Bagrry's India Ltd, Nature's Path Foods, NOW Health Group, Inc., Helsinki Mills Ltd., Morning Foods Limited, Avena Foods Limited, Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group), and Unigrain Pty Ltd, among other oat manufacturers.

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Clean Label Starch Market - The demand for clean label starch is due to chemical-free, non-GMO, and natural food products. It is certified by USDA, FDA is creating an impact on the overall market for starch.

Distilled Monoglycerides Market - The global sales of distilled monoglycerides are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period. Monoglycerides are manually available in every food and added to foods to improve the texture, quality, and shelf life.

Potato Granules Market - The global sales of potato granules are expected to witness growth over the forecast period. On a global basis, the potato is the fourth most important world food crop.

Sugar Beet Pectin Market - The global sales of sugar beet pectin are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The main application of sugar beet pectin in the food industry is as an emulsifier.

Cheese Liners Market - The global sales/shipment of cheese liners is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031. Cheese is a delicately flavoured food that contains a large amount of fat and moisture.

Ultramarine Pigments Market - The global sales/shipment of ultramarine pigments is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031. The plastics industry widely employs ultramarine pigments to create colour concentrates and compounds for food and cosmetics packaging.

Cheese Flavor Market - The global sales of cheese flavor are expected to witness progressive growth over the forecast period. There is persistent rising demand for cheese flavor mainly due to the rising snacks industry globally which is likely to boost the cheese flavor market in the assessment period.

FD And C Dyes Market - The global sales/shipment of FD&C dyes is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031. Colour additives are key components of several products since they make them more appealing, delicious, and instructive.

FD And C Lakes Market - The global sales/shipment of FD&C lakes is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031. FD&C lakes are particularly versatile and adaptive since they are relatively inert absorption compounds.

Functional Milk Replacers Market - The global sales/shipment of functional milk replacers is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031. The profitability of the dairy and cattle-breeding industry depends on the efficient development of young calves.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oats-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/oats-market