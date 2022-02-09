Finally Here - SpiderDAO Groundbreaking Multi-Token Hardware Miner

London, UK , Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of development and testing, SpiderDAO is pleased to unveil the SpiderMiner, a revolutionary and eco-friendly multi-token hardware miner that promises to bring safe, efficient, and privacy-focused crypto mining to private individuals and projects, irrespective of the underlying network protocol or token characteristics.

About The SpiderMiner Hardware Device

The SpiderMiner is more than just a revolutionary new hardware mining device. Developed by the SpiderMiner and SpiderVPN development teams, the SpiderMiner comes with a long list of in-built features and functions, including:

Military-grade VPN protection

Low-power, eco-friendly operation

Privacy and security features for the Metaverse, including a Decentralized ID (DID)

Voting and community participation features via a hardware DAO

A simple, user-friendly interface for setting up and automating mining functions

A high fixed ROI for high market cap tokens and assets

1-click 90-day token bonding options to enhance earnings and encourage greater TVL

To ensure eco-friendly operation, the SpiderMiner team donates $5 to the Tree-Nation project for every miner sold. Tree-Nation has already planted over 12 million trees and has offset over 1.5b tons of CO2 emissions. The SpiderMiner team also developed a groundbreaking new mining algorithm called Proof of Privacy Staking, or POPS, a hybrid mining algorithm that is highly energy efficient.

POPS uses both on-chain as well as off-chain metrics and elements to validate mining rewards. These metrics and elements are as follows:

Miners must initially bond a minimum of $10 worth of each token for the duration of the mining period.

The network constantly verifies the validity of each miner based on unique characteristics such as MAC address, chipset serial numbers, crypto wallet address, and the user's account details.

By constantly pinging miners, optimal mining uptime, reliability, and connection status can be guaranteed across the network.

Miners must participate fully in building and using SpiderVPN's world-class service to participate in mining. This ensures the security and expansion of the platform.

Miners are required to achieve and maintain a minimum quantity of protected data throughput on the network to continue participating in mining.

As soon as a user sets up their SpiderMiner and initiates the POPS algorithm – which involves a simple plug-and-play process – the user can start generating a passive income with the knowledge that their mining operations are private and fully protected.

Managing Volatility and Uncertainty

SpiderMiner also takes the uncertainty out of earnings by giving miners a fixed return on investment based on the number of tokens that can be mined. SpiderMiner also boosts those earnings by including a 1-click 90-day token bonding option that can be leveraged as long as the miner is in operation.

These features can lead to an ROI of up to 160%. Furthermore, there are no "halving events" or increased hashing or difficulty requirements to take into account because of network expansion. SpiderMiner generates safe, secure, reliable, and guaranteed income for miners.

Minable Tokens and Development Updates

SpiderMiner can be used to mine the platform's native $SPDR token, as well as four well-established, high-quality tokens from a diverse range of mature projects. All minable tokens will be announced over the coming days.

To manage the influx of orders for the initial batch of SpiderMiners, they have set up a pre-order form here so that buyers can secure their SpiderMiner in advance.

Upcoming projects, partners, and token announcements will be made in due course. However, SpiderMiner can accommodate any token from any network regardless of its network protocol or token characteristics and delivers hassle-free, profitable mining across a potentially massive range of tokens, so now is the time to join this new revolution in fast, secure, user-friendly, and sustainable mining.

Future-Proofing the SpiderMiner

Traditional mining equipment quickly loses efficacy and profitability and becomes obsolete over time. SpiderMiner, on the other hand, comes with built-in future-proofing features, such as remote upgrades and new mining opportunities as they become available. New features that will soon be included with all SpiderMiners include:

DAO voting in a secure hardware environment.

Monetizing excess bandwidth, with the returns being deposited into the user's SpiderMiner wallet.

Hardware crypto wallet and Decentralized IDs that use 2FA, military-grade cryptography, and MIPS architecture so that you can access your hardware wallet from any registered personal device (phone, tablet, computer) with complete confidence and security.

A dedicated and built-in Metaverse Protection System to guarantee security while participating in or interacting with Metaverse services and applications.



Commenting on the launch of the SpiderMiner, SpiderDAO CEO Nathan Varty said:

"Here at SpiderDAO, we are immensely proud and excited by the launch of the SpiderMiner. It's truly a massive leap forward for our entire organization and an amazing opportunity for every member of our community and our partners' communities ". He continued, "It's been a long and difficult road, but I want to pay tribute to our whole development team and especially to our friends at SpiderVPN who have been essential in the successful development of our Miner."

Learn More

To learn more about the SpiderMiner project, partner-specific services, or to order your miner or browse our FAQs, showcase media, and metaverse primers, please visit the links below.

Projects can Partner with SpiderMiner here

About the SpiderMiner

The SpiderMiner is a high specification, eco-friendly Multi-Token hardware miner with military-grade VPN protection built right into the firmware. It's designed as a low power device that produces consistently high returns (in tokens mined) on a wide range of high-quality diversified tokens. The SpiderMiner deploys a revolutionary hybrid mining Algorithm called POPS (Proof of Privacy Staking) that ensures an easy-to-operate user interface alongside world-class privacy, security, and protection protocols which means users can simply and easily Mine, Earn, Profit, Protect & Relax.​​

Website | Preorder page | User 1-Pager | Showcase Video | Miner Features Video | Metaverse Video | FAQs | Pitch Deck

About SpiderDAO

SpiderDAO provides a decentralized router-based VPN service for its users by using a dual-governance model which brings together hardware and software tools with on-chain elements. The team aims to build a new set of standards for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations to counteract the unfair distribution of voting power. Combining hardware safeguards and leveraging the Polkadot consensus mechanism, SpiderDAO establishes a whale-resistant mechanism whilst creating a highly scalable, interoperable, and stable governance system.

Read more or buy the SpiderMiner on:

Telegram | Twitter | Medium | Website

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



