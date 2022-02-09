G2 Names AutoLeap the No. 1 Auto Repair Software

Toronto, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario -

G2, the world's largest software review site and marketplace, ranked AutoLeap the No. 1 auto repair software in its Winter 2022 Report.

AutoLeap provides all-in-one auto repair shop software to help auto shop owners optimize their business operations — from scheduling appointments and managing technician performance to simplifying bookkeeping.

Additionally, AutoLeap received multiple G2 badges and accolades for exceptional customer support, ease of doing business, and more.

According to the review site, "G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from our user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks."

In a verified November 2021 review titled "Great Choice for Our Shop," Rick B. discusses AutoLeap's commitment to serving their customers, especially noting how the software company not only listens to his shop's concerns, but implements his feedback into future product releases.

"The team at AutoLeap has been the best feature of this SaaS," Rick says. He said that the AutoLeap team was with him through every step of the way. They walked him through the product during demos, provided guidance for every update, and addressed all concerns he presented. Another thing Rick highlighted was the AutoLeap team's openness to gather and implement feedback, often adding features that he asked them to.

In a verified, anonymous review from September 2021, an AutoLeap customer mentions how the shop management software's automatic prompts led to a 10x increase in Google reviews. They added that the software's data dashboard allows the shop to better understand opportunities to improve tech efficiency and general workflows.

The review states that the shop owner uses real-time data obtained from AutoLeap to coach techs and service advisors. They add that AutoLeap's integration with their accounting software, has significantly reduced the amount of double-entry. Further, they say that the setup, training, and support AutoLeap provides are second to none, and their team is there to provide technical support within two minutes from launching a request. The review concludes with a glowing recommendation for AutoLeap.

In his 5-star G2 review, shop owner Jason L. exclaims that AutoLeap is easy and straightforward for every level of his business. He specifically highlights how the software simplifies his workflows, makes it easier for customers to schedule service, streamlines communication, and helps his shop collect payments faster.

"AutoLeap is fluid and ever-evolving," Jason says. "The customer service is personable and helpful in ways that extend far beyond the software itself. It's practically another employee." He adds that this is merely the icing on the cake in addition to AutoLeap's features.

Jason's review also mentions how AutoLeap's shop management software helps him grow his customer base, ultimately boosting revenue.

"AutoLeap will make you $$$," he adds. He mentions that his Google reviews went from one review per month to two or three per week. Customers often contact him mentioning that they found his shop on Google reviews.

G2's "Best Relationship" badge takes into account factors like customer satisfaction, ease of doing business, the quality of customer support, and the number of referrals. Shop owner Syed K. says AutoLeap checks all the boxes in his 5-star review from September 2021.

The customer service offered by AutoLeap greatly exceeded that of his last shop management system, Syed says. The AutoLeap team helped him seamlessly transition to the platform. He finds the software easy to use, saying that AutoLeap is clearly designed to help his business grow.

G2's "High Performer" badge considers several factors — most notably high customer satisfaction scores — compared to similar businesses in the auto repair vertical.

In G2's winter report, AutoLeap ranks No. 1 in auto repair software for (i) Ease of Use, (ii) Ease of Setup, (iii) Ease of Admin, and (iv) Meets Requirements.

Tons of automotive shops trust AutoLeap to boost efficiencies, automate processes, and grow their profits. Those interested can reach out today for a personalized demo to see how auto repair software can take their shop to the next level and beyond.

###

For more information about AutoLeap, contact the company here:



AutoLeap

AutoLeap

855 560 0088

content@autoleap.com

199 Bay St. #4000, Toronto, ON M5L 1A9, Canada

AutoLeap