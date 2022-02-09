USMJ Schedules Cannabis Ecommerce Expansion Launch Starting With EVERx

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ today announced the company will officially launch a major expansion of its cannabis ecommerce business next week on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The launch will be centered on USMJ's first marketing campaign for the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage.
USMJ acquired EVERx from Puration, Inc. PURA in exchange for a royalty agreement. Now USMJ is relaunching EVERx with new packaging and an updated formula. USMJ and PURA have worked closely on the EVERx relaunch.
The EVERx sale to USMJ is part of an overall reorganization. In September of last year, ACI Conglomerated, the controlling shareholder of USMJ and the controlling shareholder of Puration, Inc. PURA and Priority Aviation, Inc. PJET, announced its plans to refocus and diversify its overall strategy with the three companies.
PJET diversified outside the cannabis industry, entering the student life market. PJET recently published its updated strategic plan for 2022.
PURA refocused its business on industrial hemp. Just today, PURA published news on the company's new Farmersville Hemp strategy:
PURA Highlights Blackrock Climate Change Unicorn Outlook In Light Of Farmersville Hemp Brand
USMJ, after exiting the cannabis retail restaurant market, is not focused on expanding its cannabis e-commerce footprint. February will be the kickoff of its expansion campaign.
Visit the company's e-commerce site now and bookmark the site to watch for coming announcements and updates:
Contact:
USMJ
Steven Rash
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
