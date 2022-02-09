i-payout Is a Gold Level Sponsor to the Direct Selling Legal and Compliance Summit in Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-payout is pleased to announce their Gold-Level sponsorship of the Direct Selling Legal and Compliance Summit 2022 in Austin, TX. The Direct Selling Legal and Compliance Summit will be held on February 16-18 and hosted by Momentum Factor. i-payout has been a partner to the Direct Selling Industry for over fifteen years, providing commission payout technologies and services that enable Direct Sellers to pay their distributors, social sellers, and influencers around the world, quickly, easily, and transparently.
"We are proud to work with reputable and established Direct Sellers, helping them grow around the globe by delivering a customized payment solution that meets their specific company needs and the preferred payment methods of their local workforce, be it in local currency at their bank, or a plethora of options like PayPal, checks, wires, a virtual wallet, a globally accepted debit card, or bitcoin" stated Eddie Gonzalez, i-payout's Chief Executive Officer.
As a gold sponsor, our payment experts from our Direct Selling Solutions team will be available for consultation at the i-payout booth in the exhibit hall, private in-person meetings in Austin during the Summit, or virtually. To setup a meeting time, please contact us at discover@i-payout.com or call us at (866) 218-4668 or +44 800 069 8529
i-payout is a global payments technology firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. i-payout provides a customized "Global to Local" payment solutions, including payouts in over 200 countries, over 180 currencies, and 20+ methods catered to local preferences. As one of the original payout solutions, i-payout creates customized payment solutions for growing global businesses.
Michael Beaton i-payout (866) 218-4668 pr@i-payout.com
