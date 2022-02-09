Receivables SaaS platform Chaser launches SMS invoice chasing to help users reduce late payments

LONDON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaser, the global accounts receivables SaaS platform and credit control service provider, today released SMS invoice chasing functionality to allow users to send invoice payment reminders to their customers that are otherwise hard to reach by email.
On average, emails receive a 25% open rate, whilst SMS messages have an average open rate of 98% (Tyntec). With the average business owed $300,000 in late payments (QuickBooks), businesses need to do what they can to ensure that their payment reminders get noticed and customers can pay their invoices easily.
SMS chasing allows users to send invoice payment reminder messages to their customers instantly from one central cloud system. SMS messages can be sent using customisable templates that comprise editable and personalised fields like business name, due date, invoice amount, making the messages look like they were hand-typed. This allows users to edit with their usual style of communication with customers, giving each automated message a human touch.
These SMS payment reminders can be used alongside email reminders in automatic chasing schedules, which send at the days and times that users choose. Using a combination of both email and SMS chasing helps users increase their chances of reaching customers faster and getting paid faster. It is designed so that recipients can pay their invoice instantly via their SMS message, which links them directly to a payment portal gateway. View this fact sheet to see all features and capabilities of SMS payment chasing.
After recently reaching the milestone of helping users chase and recover 10 billion USD in late payments, this is the next step for Chaser in helping businesses worldwide to reduce late payments and improve their cash flow.
"The release of SMS chasing is another milestone in Chaser's mission to help businesses get paid for their work. This will let users cut through the noise and reach customers on the go by sending personalised payment reminders directly to their phone. It lets businesses reach their customers more efficiently, and reduces payment friction with instant payment links for SMS recipients." - Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser.
ABOUT CHASER
Chaser Technologies Limited helps businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning, all-in-one accounts receivables automation platform, debt collections agency and outsourced credit control services.
Users can credit check, monitor debtors, chase late invoices, collect payments, recover debt and reconcile accounts, all in the same unique platform.
By sending automatic and deeply personalised payment reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over USD 10 billion in overdue invoices.
Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence 'Cloud App of the Year' three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero's 'App Partner of the Year' (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).
chaserhq.com
twitter.com/chaser_hq
