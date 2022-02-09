BodyGuardz Announces Lineup of SMAPP Approved Accessories for New Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra Smartphones

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its lineup of accessories for the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones. These products not only meet BodyGuardz' high quality standards but have also received the "Made for Samsung" badge through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).



"BodyGuardz was built on a legacy of protecting devices, so it's important that Samsung customers have peace of mind, knowing that BodyGuardz protects every part of the beautifully designed device," said Julianne Gray, Director of Product Marketing. "Partnering with Samsung through the SMAPP program allows us to ensure our products fit every curve and offer full body protection for all Samsung devices."

BodyGuardz products available for all 3 of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 devices:

Ace Pro Case : Engineered to accentuate both the design and colors of the device, the Ace Pro is transparent, lightweight and is coated with PureGuard™ antimicrobial product protection. It's lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes to protect against impact during game play. Ace Pro is made with sustainable bioplastics. Available in the colors Clear/White and Smoke/Black.





Carve Case: Carve combines eye-catching aesthetics with practical functionality. The sculpted edge provides no-slip grip and features a unique design. Carve also includes responsible buttons made with Tritan Renew®, 50% certified recycled content.* Raised bumpers are designed into the case to protect both the camera and screen. Carve will be available in clear.





Carve combines eye-catching aesthetics with practical functionality. The sculpted edge provides no-slip grip and features a unique design. Carve also includes responsible buttons made with Tritan Renew®, 50% certified recycled content.* Raised bumpers are designed into the case to protect both the camera and screen. Carve will be available in clear. PRTX Screen Protector: PRTX is a premium screen protector designed to offer protection and also engineered not to crack, chip or break. It boasts a unique electroplated top coat, which provides scratch protection and the feel of glass, while a blend of acrylic and PET absorbs impact and provides shatterproof protection. PRTX also features PureGuard™ antimicrobial product protection and is both fingerprint sensor and S Pen compatible.

BodyGuardz is leading the industry in innovative ways to incorporate sustainable processes and materials into their products and packaging. They have removed all plastics from their packaging and use materials that are 100% recyclable.

BodyGuardz screen protectors and cases are backed by the company's Advantage Program , which provides great loyalty benefits, including free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling and a limited lifetime warranty.

All products can be purchased now at BodyGuardz.com . To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for the new Samsung Galaxy series, visit BodyGuardz. .

*The recycled content is certified by a third-party via mass balance allocation.

About BGZ Brands

BGZ brands' mission is "to enhance our customers' lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality." What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz (www.bodyguardz.com), Lander (www.lander.com) and MOXYO (www.moxyo.com). For more information, visit BGZ brands (www.bgzbrands.com).

