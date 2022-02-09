Right on Brands, Inc. Reports Record 3rd Quarter and New Store in Laredo, Texas

Dallas, TX, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. RTON a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THC and Delta-9 (below the federal limit) and the all new HHC in vapes gummies and tinctures, is announcing today another record quarter for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. Jerry Grisaffi, CEO said, "This is the second record quarter in a row for the company and it confirms that the company is on the right path and set for growth."

The company is also reporting that the new Endo Wellness and Dispensary store in Laredo, Texas is now open at 2413 Jacaman Road in Laredo. Jerry Grisaffi, CEO said, "We are very excited about working with our new store owner. This second store in operation to allow us to introduce Endo to a whole new group of consumers in South Texas. Rafael Morales store owner quotes. "We have look at many product lines truly believe Endo is the Best and are super excited to represent this line."

About the Laredo Texas Location:

Laredo, Texas location was chosen thanks to its rating by a major publication as one of the "Top 50 of the best college towns & cities in America" along with its close proximity to the Texas A&M campus. The new store located in Arena Plaza area that is located in the heart of the business district featuring hotels, office parks, specialized retail, music and sports venues, automotive park, a $1.5M water feature and community spaces.

Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands commented that the new Laredo, Tx. store opening will increase corporate cash flow and allow the company to buy down debt at the fastest rate in corporate history. "Creating a recognizable brand is among a company's most important and valuable asset. Having multiple locations leads to increased consumer confidence in the brand. Consumers are more likely to choose our brand over the competitors as we become more recognizable.". "We are excited about the many inquiries we are receiving on information on becoming an Endo retailer."

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands, Humbly Hemp, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness All share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., RTON is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products.

To learn more please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ https://endobrands.com https://endodispensaryrowlett.com

email: info@endobrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

DALLAS

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

Other Stores:

AUSTIN, TX

12412 Limerick at the corner of

Limerick and Parmer Lane

Austin, Texas

www.endoofaustin.com

512-621-0649

LAREDO, TX

Endo Laredo

2413 Jacaman Rd

Laredo Texas 78041

956-568-2300

www.endolaredo.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.