Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
9 February 2022 at 20:00 EET
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Espoo, Finland – A total of 40 400 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to a participant of Nokia's equity-based incentive plan in accordance with the rules of the plan. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the incentive plans as announced on February 3, 2022.
The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 49 509 929.
