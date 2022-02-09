$1.69Bn by 2028, Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Size, 12.5% CAGR Lead by Best-of-Breed Solutions - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on " Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Best-of-Breed Solutions, Enterprise Solutions), Application (Order Entry, Clinical Documentation, Patient Tracking, E-Prescribing, Others), and End User (Small Hospitals, Medium-Sized Hospitals, Large Hospitals)", published by The Insight Partners.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 744.73 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,698.03 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 172 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Cerner Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; Q-nomy Inc.; and Picis have implemented various inorganic developments, which have bought dynamic improvements in the emergency department information system (EDIS) market. Several companies are adopting organic strategies, such as product launch and expansion, and inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and collaboration. These growth strategies have aided the market players in the expansion of their business and enhanced their geographic presence. Additionally, market growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships helped in strengthening their customer base and increasing the product portfolio.

In October 2021, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc. and Bitscopic announced a partnership to provide Veterans Administration hospitals with modern and advanced clinical intelligence.

In September 2021, Walmart announced a new partnership with Epic. Walmart Health will connect patients, health care providers, insurance carriers, and other stakeholders through a single, unified system to improve communication, personalization, and information exchange between health care professionals and patients via a patient portal.





In April 2021, Cerner Corporation, a global healthcare technology company, announced the acquisition of Kantar Health, a division of Kantar Group, for $375 million.

In July 2020, Allscripts and Microsoft Corp. announced the extension of their long-standing strategic alliance to enable the expanded development and delivery of cloud-based health IT solutions. The five-year extension will support Allscripts' cloud-based Sunrise electronic health record.

In January 2019, Q-nomy Inc. announced a partnership with system integrator Infina Technologies to deliver enterprise solutions based on Q-nomy's software platform, Q-Flow.

The emergency department information system (EDIS) market growth is driven by the increase in patient flow at emergency departments and the high adoption of emergency department information systems.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for emergency department information systems has slumped. The emergency department information system (EDIS) market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. China and India are major contributors to the market growth owing to a few factors such as the rising adoption of emergency department information systems and the surging patient flow at emergency departments.





Emergency Department Information System (EDIS): Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

In North America, during the initial phase of the COVID-19 crisis, the demand for the emergency department information systems (EDIS) was disrupted due to a change in the provision of healthcare services and the prolonged shut-down situation. Due to the pandemic situation in Europe, the hospitals in the countries were severely affected. The surging volume of patients suffering from COVID-19 reduced the demand for emergency department information systems. Countries in Asia Pacific also faced similar scenarios, where the COVID-19 outbreak created an extraordinary emergency that significantly disrupted the provision of healthcare services. The restrictions on healthcare services have put the healthcare research industry in a critical situation. For instance, the pandemic led the Japanese economy to contract by 29% on an annualized basis, and in Australia, the number of ED presentations decreased by 1.4%, compared to a 4.2% increase between 2017 and 2018 and 2018 and 2019. ED activity was affected by COVID-19 restrictions, and the changes affecting health care provision since February 2020 presentations per 1,000 population decreased by 1.5%. Countries in MEA, such as Syria, Libya, and Yemen, suffer from violent disputes and cannot implement robust public health measures. Iran was in a deep economic recession due to the US sanctions.

Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market: Segmental Overview

The emergency department information system (EDIS) market, by end user, is segmented into small hospitals, medium-sized hospitals, and large hospitals. The medium-sized hospitals segment held the largest share of 49.59% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the small hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The rising healthcare expenditure and growing emphasis on better patient outcomes with patient-centric care are expected to bolster the market growth for the medium-sized hospitals segment in the coming years. Small hospitals are one of the most significant end users to adopt emergency department information system (EDIS). The hospitals are forging their way, looking for vendors whose products are best suited to their specific workflows, as larger health systems increasingly consolidate around the broader offers of huge firms. According to a new KLAS survey, 80% of the 216 hospitals contracted for a new electronic health record system in 2017 were smaller acute care hospitals with 200 or fewer beds. Thus, the market for the small hospitals segment is predicted to grow during the forecast period.





