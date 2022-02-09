RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Industry Veterans Joining RH CPAs

Lexington, NC, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce three new hires. Yasir Abdul Karim, ACCA, Zameer Ahmed and Zain Iftikhar, ACA are all coming on as Senior Audit Associates.

Karim, ACCA, with 10 years of audit and assurance experience including 7.5 at KPMG, is joining as a Senior Audit Associate in the Karachi office. He will work in audit for insurance companies both on-shore and off-shore.

Ahmed, with 8.5 years of experience including 5 years in audit and assurance at KPMG, is joining as a Senior Audit Associate in the Karachi office. He will work in audit for insurance companies both on-shore and off-shore.

Iftikhar, with 9 years of experience including 5.5 years in audit and assurance at EY, is joining as a Senior Audit Associate in the Karachi office. He will work in audit for insurance companies both on-shore and off-shore.

"RH CPAs is thrilled to be growing rapidly, and to bring on several new team members in our Karachi office with many years of experience which will add to our deep bench of talent" said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. "We are deeply committed to growing our team in our domestic and international offices, and excited to add team members with experience and those just starting out in the field. We are all looking forward to this next chapter for RH CPAs."

"The continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values," continued Rives. "We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do' attitude who thrive on being different. New hires will be announced in the coming weeks as we continue to grow the firm. We are actively exploring new office locations and have openings for new team members who exhibit our core values."

