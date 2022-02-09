ZAGG Introduces Screen and Case Protection for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Range of Smartphones

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and protective cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup.



The new accessories are designed to help consumers protect better. After all, 50% of adult U.S. smartphone owners have damaged their phone in the last 12 months, with 70% of that damage caused by drops1. Technology, like D3O® impact protection and Eyesafe® advanced blue light protection, gives them peace of mind knowing they can work, play, create, and share without fear of damaging their phone.

"At ZAGG we strive to create the best mobile accessories so consumers can rest easy knowing their devices are fully protected," said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. "The Galaxy S22 smartphone line from Samsung motivated us to create these innovative products because to us, protect better means 360-degree, front and back protection for the devices that connect people to their world."

The ZAGG product lineup for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones includes:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Fusion XTR Curve with D3O ($69.99) – Fusion XTR Curve has been engineered with a nano-coating for maximum touch sensitivity and optimized for gamers. It's crafted to fit every inch of your curved screen, protected by D3O, and includes Eyesafe advanced blue light protection.

Fusion XTR Curve has been engineered with a nano-coating for maximum touch sensitivity and optimized for gamers. It's crafted to fit every inch of your curved screen, protected by D3O, and includes Eyesafe advanced blue light protection. Fusion Curve with D3O ($59.99) – Fusion Curve with D3O is your silent partner in adventure, preserving your phone's screen so nothing slows you down. It's protected by D3O and crafted to fit every inch of your curved screen.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22

Fusion XTR with D3O ($59.99) – Fusion XTR screen protection is designed for maximum touch sensitivity and its flexible polymer hybrid is protected by D3O. It also includes a nano-coated surface which reduces friction as you move your finger across its surface for an optimized gaming experience.

Fusion XTR screen protection is designed for maximum touch sensitivity and its flexible polymer hybrid is protected by D3O. It also includes a nano-coated surface which reduces friction as you move your finger across its surface for an optimized gaming experience. Fusion with D3O ($49.99) – We've combined our Fusion flexible polymer, which is engineered to be unbreakable, with D3O for advanced impact protection. Fusion with D3O is also designed to be optically clear, so it looks just like your phone's original screen so you can work, play, and achieve, anywhere adventure takes you.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion screen protectors with D3O are new-to-world for the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP), and are compatible with Samsung's in-screen fingerprint scanner. They also include a coating that minimizes the appearance of smudges and fingerprint oils and feature an anti-microbial treatment to protect the screen protector2. Add to that our universal drop-in tray and alignment tabs, and it's now easier to install than ever.

ZAGG Gear4

Havana ($29.99) – Havana is more than just a pretty case. It's protected by D3O on the top, bottom, and sides to give you 10 feet (3m) of drop protection 3 , and it comes with an antimicrobial treatment 2 .

– Havana is more than just a pretty case. It's protected by D3O on the top, bottom, and sides to give you 10 feet (3m) of drop protection , and it comes with an antimicrobial treatment . Copenhagen ($39.99) – The recyclable Copenhagen case is made with D3O® Bio, the world's most advanced, plant-based protection material with up to 52% renewable resources as opposed to fossil-based products 4 . Copenhagen gives you 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 3 .

– The recyclable Copenhagen case is made with D3O® Bio, the world's most advanced, plant-based protection material with up to 52% renewable resources as opposed to fossil-based products . Copenhagen gives you 13 feet (4m) of drop protection . Crystal Palace ($39.99) – The gorgeous Crystal Palace case provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 3 . Crystal Palace is made with D3O® Crystalex™, the clearest, thinnest, and most advanced impact protection.

– The gorgeous Crystal Palace case provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection . Crystal Palace is made with D3O® Crystalex™, the clearest, thinnest, and most advanced impact protection. Santa Cruz ($39.99) – Santa Cruz is the clear, slim, lightweight case with D3O injection-molded into its edges. Its sleek, scratch-resistant surface makes it the perfect choice for showing off your phone while protecting it from drops up to 13 feet (4m) 3 .

– Santa Cruz is the clear, slim, lightweight case with D3O injection-molded into its edges. Its sleek, scratch-resistant surface makes it the perfect choice for showing off your phone while protecting it from drops up to 13 feet (4m) . Denali ($49.99) – The Denali case provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. This durable, hardback case is protected by D3O that surrounds the frame and back plate for 16 feet (5m) of drop protection 3 .

– The Denali case provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. This durable, hardback case is protected by D3O that surrounds the frame and back plate for 16 feet (5m) of drop protection . Milan ($49.99) – Runway looks plus street-proven strength, Milan has it all. This transparent case with a vibrant color gradient is made with D3O Crystalex and protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m)3.

ZAGG Gear4 cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the SMAPP program. ZAGG has also partnered with Eastman, a global specialty materials company, to create select Gear4 cases made with Tritan™ Renew which contains 50% certified recycled content. During fiscal year 2021, ZAGG's efforts have helped divert 60 tons of plastic waste from landfills or the ocean, the equivalent of 5.86 million water bottles, and have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 51 metric tons compared to processes using fossil-based resources.

ZAGG accessories for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 devices are available beginning today on ZAGG.com, and at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Best Buy stores nationwide.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

