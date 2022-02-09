Logiq's Spin-off GoLogiq Applies to Up-list to OTCQB

Company Appoints IR Director



OTCQB listing expected to enhance market liquidity and increase visibility

Today's announcement follows last week's appointment of dedicated GoLogiq Executive Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. LGIQLGIQ)) ("the Company"), connecting brands to consumers by simplifying online digital customer acquisition. – today announced that GoLogiq has submitted its application to OTC Markets Group to up-list its common stock entity (Lovarra) to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). It has also applied to FINRA to change its name and ticker to GoLogiq.

The OTCQB is recognized by the SEC as an established public market that provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. It increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification, and compliance requirements. While there is no assurance GoLogiq will be approved, up-listing to OTCQB typically results in greater liquidity, increased visibility and a substantially expanded universe of potential investors.

"Up-listing to OTCQB is an important early milestone that we expect will enhance our market liquidity and visibility," said GoLogiq Executive Chairman and CEO Matt Brent. "Meanwhile, we remain laser focused on operations, building GoLogiq assets and revenue organically and through M&A."

Logiq last week announced its Board had appointed the GoLogiq dedicated executive management team.

Additionally, to prepare for its public capital markets debut, the Company has appointed Christopher LaCoursiere RPh. as Head of Investor Relations. In his new role, Mr. LaCoursiere will collaborate with the executive management team to provide investor relations and shareholder communications. Mr. LaCoursiere has a strong track record of working with NASDAQ listed companies and private equity firms to bring market awareness and venture capital funding.

About GoLogiq

GoLogiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of mobile solutions for digital transformation and financial inclusion in Southeast Asia and emerging markets. The company consists of three main software platforms that includes: CreateApp, a mobile app development and publishing platform for small business; AtozGo, a ‘hyper-local' app-based delivery system that has over 15,000 local merchants and 160,000 members and partnerships with large regional businesses including ShopeePay and GRAB Food; and AtozPay, an eWallet for mobile top-up, e-commerce purchases, bill payment and microfinance operating in Indonesia and has partnerships with Finnet, Comviva and YABX.

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company, connecting brands to consumers by simplifying online digital customer acquisition.

