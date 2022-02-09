NGT Academy (NexGenT Inc.) to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 10

PHOENIX, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGT Academy, based in Phoenix, Arizona and focused on providing cyber and network security education and certification, today announced that co-founders Terry Kim and Jacob Hess will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 10th, 2022.



This will be a live, interactive online event where NGT Academy will present their vision and business model and investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

NGT Academy provides next generation cyber training founded by two Air Force veterans who have trained thousands of engineers for the military. They have combined their military training framework around job readiness and made it available online so it can help more people secure jobs in the IT industry. The company is on a mission to train 1 million cyber warriors. As the pandemic is forcing a great reshuffle in jobs, there will be an estimated 3.5 million cyber-security jobs open by 2025 (Source: Cybersecurity Ventures).

The company is also currently featured on Going Public®, an investing program streaming on Entrepreneur.com. This groundbreaking new series allows viewers watching to click-to-invest in emerging companies preparing for an IPO and gain ownership in featured companies as those companies launch their public offerings while the series unfolds.

NGT Academy is an immersive, military-grade cybersecurity and IT professional training platform. The company was founded in 2016 by former tech instructors from the U.S. Air Force who trained thousands of engineers for the military with top security clearances. The founders have combined the military-style training philosophy of job readiness with more than 40 years (in total) of work experience across network engineering, cyber security, and systems engineering for the U.S. government, Cisco Systems, Arista Networks and Dimension Data. The result is an immersive program constructed to get NGT Academy students into careers in cyber and network security jobs within months rather than after years of traditional education. Learn more on their website, https://ngt.academy/

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

